The Al-Madina Calgary Islamic Assembly in conjunction with Love with Humanity Association held an Eid Milan Party celebrating after the month of Ramadan. The celebration and dinner was held at the Chestermere Regional Recreation Centre June 17. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
