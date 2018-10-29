Family Heirloom a reminder of World War I veterans

In 1917, while World War I was still raging in the trenches across Europe, a group of women living in the Chestermere area decided to do something to help support veterans coming back from the war.

According to Chestermere’s history book, Chestermere a Home for All Seasons Their desire to help became a quilt fundraiser.

A 70 by 96-inch quilt of alternating red and white squares was made.

The names of anyone who donated in support of the quilt were embroidered onto the white squares.

In total there are 196 names embroidered on the quilt.

Once complete, the quilt was auctioned off, selling for $300.

The Brown family were the successful bidders.

“There is some confusion as to who purchased the quilt at the fundraiser, accounts vary between Robert or Mel Brown (father or son),” said Joe Bowhay great grandson of Robert Brown.

Bowhay, who lives near Sundre, still has the quilt.

In addition to his family purchasing the quilt, Bowhay said they have strong evidence that Robert Brown’s wife, Mary Jane, who was quite active in the Chestermere area, had a hand in making the quilt.

Chestermere during World War I wasn’t even yet a summer village, the region was still very rural with farms dotting the area.

Despite the small and dispersed population, especially compared to today, Chestermere was still impacted by the war.

Eleven men from the area were killed in the war.

Bowhay said that to his knowledge, none of his family fought in World War I.

“Two of Mel’s children served in World War II,” he said.

Even without any known soldiers, Bowhay said that the quilt and the cause it supported was important to the family.

“The entire family, Robert and all his children are named on the quilt, so it was obviously important to them,” he said.

As long as someone in the family is interested in the quilt, they plan to keep it said Bowhay.

“If we cannot find someone who is interested in preserving it in the family it will probably be donated, in time,” he said.

And while Bowhay said they, “proudly guard and display,” there is a replica of the quilt on display at the Chestermere Public Library.

In 2012 the Chestermere Historical Foundation partnered with the Chestermere Lakeside Quilt Guild to create the replica.