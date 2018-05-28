Fit Body Boot camp throwing obstacles at customers

A Chestermere gym is hoping to gather some of their more ambitious clients through the paces this summer.

Starting in mid-June, Fit Body Boot Camp will start training will participants to tackle the Rugged Maniac, an obstacle course challenge that will be taking place at Spruce Meadows on June 29.

Fit Body Boot Camp owner Brett Leonty is hoping to gather around 50 people that will push each other and themselves to see how well they can handle what’s thrown at them.

It’s all in the name of a good time, following the build up for working towards a goal.

“The obstacle course challenges are designed to be fun as well as a physical test,” Leonty said. “There are ones like the X Warrior where it’s a six-hour marathon version. You do laps on the course and see how many laps you can do. That’s high end.

“The Rugged Maniac, if you are competing at that elite level, it’s more of an extreme challenge. Not everybody is competing as a placement. You are mostly just trying to finish.

“You have fun with the obstacles and have fun with your friends. You can make a fun day of it there. There are a bunch of different activities you can do to make a full day of it.”

The theme of Fit Body Boot Camp is to work together as a group towards a goal. Working towards the Rugged Maniac will work in the same way, with some extra perks offered by Leonty and his staff.

“It’s going to be six weeks of training, all included, all boot camp sessions, nutritional support and consultations, all personal training included, and then it culminates in a group run of the obstacle course race,” Leonty said. “The cost of the race is in included.”

Fit Body is in the middle of their weight loss challenge, and it’s going well. The second weigh-ins were this past weekend but based on early results, Leonty is impressed with this group.

“Within the first two weeks, all the participants together lost 140 pounds,” Leonty said. “We will see how progress is going but we had a great start. We’ve had good attendance and people have been coming in and doing their training. They’ve been following the meal plan and getting fantastic results.”

Nothing makes Leonty happier than seeing results, which is why he likes setting challenges and seeing people work towards them. It’s why he got into the business in the first place.

“It’s satisfying for me to see people going through these changes,” Leonty said. “If people have been struggling with fitness for long periods of time, and they see their bodies transforming, they suddenly believe they can do it too. It’s really cool to watch.”