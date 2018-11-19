Giving a hand up

Christmas with Dignity’s largest fundraiser, the Kids’ Holiday Store Fundraiser, is teaching youth the gift of giving while helping those in the community who need a hand up.

On Dec. 15 from 10 a.m., until 2:30 p.m., families can participate in craft activities, join a scavenger hunt at the Chestermere Public Library, take a family portrait with Santa, listen to live music, and get a hot drink at a café, while youth in the family can find the perfect gift for their parents and siblings for $5, at Chestermere City Hall with the help of an elf.

“Christmas with dignity is the local community fund, we use that program to draw money from when needs arise throughout the year,” said Senior Coordinator of Social Development and Planning Danielle Fermin.

She added, “when Christmas with Dignity originated over a decade ago, parents could purchase a present for their children using gift cards from Christmas Hampers.”

“The goal was to give parents a sense of control when there’s instability whether it was from ensuring utilities were paid, trying to catch up on overdue bill payments, or facing evection.”

“They’re still able to give their child a present, and have that possible in a dignified manner,” said Fermin.

“We’ve moved beyond just providing Christmas hampers to providing money throughout the rest of the year,” she said.

“I think one of the things that’s really cool about the Kids’ Holiday Store Fundraiser is there is a lot of community pride, and community ownership.

“With Chestermere we’re just a very giving community, we’re kind of surprised when a family is struggling in Chestermere. I see residents coming to rally together when those issues come up,” Fermin said.

She added, “People want to help, and give locally.”

The Kids’ Holiday Store Fundraiser is a great way for residents in the community to help their neighbours, while teaching youth responsibility, Fermin said.

“The best thing about the actual holiday store is you get to see little kids who are going to shop for the first time, they have that sense of responsibility to make sure they get a present for everyone on their list.”

“At the same time their learning about how to give back to the community in such a simple and fun way, just seeing them excited and take it so seriously is really exciting,” Fermin said.

The Chestermere Rotary Club has been involved with Christmas with Dignity for three years, Rotarian Karen McKee said.

“Supporting our community in this way is really aligned with Rotary’s six areas of focus. Giving back to our community through our volunteer, or through cash donation is part of our mandate as a community service club,” McKee said.

“The Chestermere Rotary Club provides volunteers for the Kids’ Holiday Store Fundraiser and ensures community members are aware of the large fundraiser campaign going on.”

McKee said, ” being a Kids’ Holiday Store elf and helping the children select a gift is the most exciting part of the fundraising event.”

“I really try not to direct them towards something but wait until they see something. You’ll know because their eyes light up, and you realize that you’re a part of helping a child learn the gift of giving,” McKee said.

“The gift of giving in my mind is more fulfilling than the gift of receiving, that to me is so meaningful,” she added.

After a child finds the special gift, they move onto the next stage which is wrapping the gift.

“They’re so excited, sometimes they’re just bursting with excitement, it’s hard for them to keep that secret for two weeks,” McKee said.

“Right now”, McKee said,” there are misconceptions of who can participate in Kids’ Holiday Store Fundraiser, the whole community can participate in this.”

“All the children in our community are able to go to the Kids’ Holiday Store Fundraiser to purchase presents for their family,” McKee added.

She added, “I’m a huge believer not in a hand out, but a hand up. Most of us in some point in our life have needed it, and I’ve received it.”

“There have been times in my life when I’ve received a hand up, and while I couldn’t pay that person back, I can pay it forward by helping with Christmas with Dignity.”

The Christmas with Dignity fund can help residents at any life stage, Fermin said.

“It’s a way to give people a hand up, be more present and not feel like they’re in crisis mode, they are able to get their feet back underneath them and make those important decisions for their next step.”

“It will go a long way to help a family or an individual help stabilize a situation that they are in,” Fermin said.

Cash, cheque, and credit card donations can be made to the Christmas with Dignity fund until Dec. 21., while donation bins for the Kids’ Holiday Store Fundraiser are at Chestermere City Hall, and the Chestermere Public Library.

“We do struggle quite a bit to get items for the adult male or the youth male in the household. We’re trying to make sure we get new or gently loved so then it’s really exciting when the kids see their parent opening the gift and their generally happy,” Fermin said.

For more information on the Kids’ Holiday Store Fundraiser please visit the city of Chestermere website at http://www.chestermere.ca/947/Kids-Holiday-Store-Fundraiser.

Families who are needing a hand up are encouraged to call the Family and Community Resource Centre at 403-207-7079 to be connected with resources.