    Goat working in Chestermere

    Posted on May 22, 2018
    The city of Chestermere is using goats to help control weeds in the dog park along the lakeshore where other methods of weed control can’t be used. Pictured: Shepherds Dan Vandenberg and Jeannette Hall keep watch over their herd of goats. Photo submitted by Susan Johnston

    The city of Chestermere is using goats to help control weeds in the dog park along the lakeshore where other methods of weed control can’t be used. Pictured: Shepherd Jeannette Hall holds a young goat at daybreak. Photo submitted by Susan Johnston

    The city of Chestermere is using goats to help control weeds in the dog park along the lakeshore where other methods of weed control can’t be used. Pictured: Some of the goat kids have a little early morning fun as the play on and around the shepherds Great Pyrenees. Photo submitted by Susan Johnston 

