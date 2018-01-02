Hockey Deep Freeze

With the frigid weather of the past week, hockey fans had the opportunity to head down to the ice rink to warm up.

The second annual Atom Arctic Cup took to the ice at the Chestermere Regional Recreation Centre Dec. 27-29.

Ten Atom hockey teams from across the province, including two host Chestermere Lakers teams came to compete in the two divisions of the tournament.

The gold medal games were played Dec. 29 with both of the Lakers team’s making it to their respective finals.

“I think that’s pretty exciting that both Chestermere teams made it into the final gold medal game,” said hockey parent Kristine Arthur who was also one of the Arctic Cup’s organizers.

The Lakers 4 team won the B division in a hard fought game against the Bow Valley Flames.

After trailing 3-2 at the end of the second period, the Lakers roared back to win it 7-3.

Unfortunately, the Lakers 3 team lost 11-0 to the Drumheller Raptors.

Regardless of the outcomes, players and coaches had a great time closing out the year with the tournament.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback,” she said.