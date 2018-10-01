Leaving a legacy

Chestermere’s canal pathway now has 26 newly planted trees, that 22 families planted to celebrate the birth of their children during Chestermere’s annual Birth Forest on Sept. 26.

“It was a very good turnout, it’s the best one we’ve had so far,” said Chestermere’s Lead Hand of the Parks Department Alison Ciupa.

For a $40 fee, families could pick a tree that they wanted to show their child’s legacy in the community, said Ciupa.

“The streetscape committee along with the parks department helps to finance the project,” Ciupa added, “It’s a cheap way for a family getting to leave a legacy for their family.”

For Ciupa the best part of Chestermere’s Birth Forest is seeing how excited the families get picking out their tree, talking with the families, and helping them take family pictures beside their trees documenting the memories made.

Second time Birth Forest participant Natasha Haseloh said her family plants a tree because her families plans to stay in Chestermere for the long term, and it’s nice to see the tree grow as her children grow.

“We go with our almost four-year-old every year and take a picture of him beside the tree, so we can see his growth,” Haseloh added, “We plan to do that until he’s 18. It’s a nice thing to do every year.”

Planting a tree in the Birth Forest is a better option for Haseloh rather than planting a tree on her property, in case her family decides to move from Chestermere in the future, and they are unable to see the tree. “At least here we also have the chance to come back,” she added, “It brings everyone together, and creates something that we can carry on with our family.”

Haseloh said she really enjoyed participating in the Birth Forest, and the demonstration the city did of how to properly plant a tree was very helpful.

Haseloh’s advice for parents who are interested in planting a tree during next year’s Birth Forest is to take advantage of the program, and to take advantage of the support the community offers.