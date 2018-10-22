Legalized marijuana

We know marijuana was legalized on October 17th.

In the Liberals’ rush to meet their self-imposed political deadline, they failed to adequately address the many concerns of municipalities, law enforcement, employers, scientists and doctors.



We need a focus on educating the public, and especially young Canadians, about the dangers of this drug. The Liberals have failed to explain how their education plan will keep marijuana out of the hands of children. The federal government will be generating considerable revenue from legalization – potentially hundreds of millions. They need to devote funding to educating young Canadians and keeping them safe.



Safety remains a very serious concern. The Trudeau government confirmed that there is no conclusive way to determine if someone is driving high. This has left our law enforcement officials in limbo, with several police forces across the country refusing to use government-approved testers.

The Liberals said they would work with the provinces. However, their poor leadership on this issue has led to uneven rules for every province, territory, and municipality, creating uncertainty and confusion from coast to coast.

The lack of public education has left many Canadians unsure of the new rules and how this will impact border crossings between Canada and the United States. Educating Canadians on this issue will be critical, but where is the government’s plan?

Conservatives will continue to carefully monitor this situation. We will always be committed to putting the safety of Canadians first.

