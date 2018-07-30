Five-year-old Ethan Williams won the Lemonade Day bike draw and was presented with his new bike at city hall on July 24 by Mayor Marshall Chalmers along with other members of council, and Chestermere Chamber of Commerce President Michelle Eldjarnson. Photo By Jeremy Broadfield
Five-year-old Ethan Williams tests out his new bike in front of city hall July 24. Williams won the bike in the Lemonade Day draw and was presented with it at city hall by Mayor Marshall Chalmers along with other members of council, and Chestermere Chamber of Commerce President Michelle Eldjarnson. Photo By Jeremy Broadfield