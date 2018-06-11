  • Advertisement

    Posted on June 11, 2018
    Japji Kainth, from left, Gia Aneca and Sukhmani Kainth show off their prize-winning refreshment on Lemonade Stand Day June 9 in Chestermere. Photo by Ian Busby

    Japji Kainth, from left, Sukhmani Kainth and Gia Aneca hand out their prize-winning refreshment on Lemonade Stand Day June 9 in Chestermere. Photo by Ian Busby

    Mica Webber, left, and Elizabeth Webber sell some Lemons From The Heart during Lemonade Stand Day in Chestermere June 9. The Webbers were donating 10% of their proceeds to the Children’s Hospital. Photo by Ian Busby

    Mica Webber, left, and Elizabeth Webber try their Lemons From The Heart during Lemonade Stand Day in Chestermere June 9. The Webbers were donating 10% of their proceeds to the Children’s Hospital. Photo by Ian Busby

    Lyrehc Esperanza, from left, Riley Harris and Alida Teghtmeyer sell some refreshments during Lemonade Stand Day in Chestermere June 9. Photo by Ian Busby

    Riley Harris tries some refreshments while Alida Teghtmeyer works the booth during Lemonade Stand Day in Chestermere June 9. Photo by Ian Busby

    Lyrehc Esperanza, from left, Riley Harris and Alida Teghtmeyer try some refreshments during Lemonade Stand Day in Chestermere June 9. Photo by Ian Busby

    Santina Fronte, left, and Julia McCuaig pour some refreshments during Lemonade Stand Day in Chestermere June 9. Photo by Ian Busby

    Julia McCuaig, left, Santina Fronte, and work their booth Rainbow Lemonade during Lemonade Stand Day in Chestermere June 9. Photo by Ian Busby

    ulia McCuaig, left, Santina Fronte, and work their booth Rainbow Lemonade during Lemonade Stand Day in Chestermere June 9. Photo by Ian Busby

     

