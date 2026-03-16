Chestermere Invites Students to Step Into City Hall with “Mayor for a Day” Program

Students in Chestermere will soon have an opportunity to experience local government firsthand as the City prepares to relaunch its Mayor for a Day program for 2026.

The initiative invites students in Grades 7 through 12 who live in Chestermere to submit an idea describing how they would improve the well-being of residents if they were mayor for a day. The program is designed to encourage youth engagement with municipal government while giving students insight into how decisions are made at the local level.

Applications for the contest will open April 1, with submissions accepted until May 15.

To enter, students must prepare a written proposal answering a central question: If you were Mayor for a day, what is one idea you would implement to improve the well-being of Chestermere residents?

Ideas can focus on areas such as health and wellness, education, parks, or recreation, though the city says applicants are encouraged to be creative and explore any initiative that could benefit the community.

City staff will review submissions and select the top five proposals, whose authors will then be invited to participate in interviews between May 21 and May 28. The final selection will be made by Mayor Shannon Dean, with the winning student expected to be contacted on June 3 and publicly announced on the City of Chestermere website two days later.

The selected student will take part in the Mayor for a Day experience on June 10, 2026.

During that day, the student will participate in a mock inauguration ceremony, spend time with Mayor Dean, and have the opportunity to meet members of city council and municipal staff. The program will also include a tour of several municipal service buildings and the chance to observe non-confidential aspects of the city’s day-to-day operations.

Municipal officials say the program aims to give students a better understanding of how local government works while encouraging young people to think about leadership and community planning.

Participants are asked to outline how their proposed idea would work, why it is important to the community, and which groups of residents might benefit. Students are also encouraged to consider the potential cost of their proposal and how it might be implemented.

Proposals must be written in complete sentences and include a contact information sheet. References are optional.

Submissions can be made online through the city’s application form once it opens on April 1, by email to

cssinfo@chestermere.ca

or in person at Chestermere City Hall, 105 Marina Road.

City officials say programs like Mayor for a Day help strengthen civic engagement and encourage the next generation of community leaders to become involved in shaping the future of their city.

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