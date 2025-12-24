Chestermere RCMP seek public assistance following violent home invasion

2 weeks ago
4,178 Views
1 Min Read

Chestermere, Alta. — Chestermere RCMP is investigating a violent home invasion that occurred in the neighborhood of Lakeview Landing, in the City of Chestermere, and are requesting the public’s assistance.

On Dec. 22, 2025, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Chestermere RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion at a residence in Chestermere. Two unknown suspects entered the residence, assaulted one of the homeowners, and then fled the scene. The victim was injured and taken to hospital, but is now recovering.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects and a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident. The suspects are male and were wearing dark clothing and masks. It is believed they were driving a Silver Ford F150, mid 2000’s.

RCMP is asking anyone who may have seen individuals matching this description, or a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description, in Chestermere or the surrounding area around the time of the incident, to contact police. Police are also asking residents to review any available dash-cam or security camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.P3Tips.com.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.

About the author

View All Posts

Submitted Story

This story was submitted to The Anchor.ca
Submitted stories are encouraged, but may be edited for length.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

What's Playing on CFTR

Launch Player in New Window 

Read Current Editioncurrent edition

RSS BLANKET CLASSIFIEDS – Alberta-Wide Weekly Classified Ads

  • 5′ SPRUCE TREES for sale
    WHITE SPRUCE TREES: 5’ average $50. Installation ONLY $19. Includes: hole augered, Wurzel Dip enzymes injection, bark mulch application, staking. Minimum order 25. One-time fuel charge: $150 - 225. Crystal Springs. 403-820-0961. Quality guaranteed. Services Ad Category: For Sale
  • Wetaskiwin – MEIER GUN AUCTION
    MEIER GUN AUCTION, Saturday, December 20 - 10am Wetaskiwin - Selling Rifles, Shot Guns, Antique Firearms, Gun Safes, Ammunition, Scopes, Sportsman Equipment. Consign now! Free Pick-Up. Call 780-440-1860; www.meierauction.com. Ad Category: Auctions
  • INTEGRITY POST FRAME BUILDINGS
    INTEGRITY POST FRAME BUILDINGS since 2008 BUILT WITH CONCRETE POSTS. Barns, Shops, Riding Arenas, Machine Sheds and more, sales@integritybuilt.com 1-866-974-7678 www.integritybuilt.com. Ad Category: For Sale