Chestermere RCMP seek public assistance following violent home invasion

Chestermere, Alta. — Chestermere RCMP is investigating a violent home invasion that occurred in the neighborhood of Lakeview Landing, in the City of Chestermere, and are requesting the public’s assistance.

On Dec. 22, 2025, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Chestermere RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion at a residence in Chestermere. Two unknown suspects entered the residence, assaulted one of the homeowners, and then fled the scene. The victim was injured and taken to hospital, but is now recovering.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects and a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident. The suspects are male and were wearing dark clothing and masks. It is believed they were driving a Silver Ford F150, mid 2000’s.

RCMP is asking anyone who may have seen individuals matching this description, or a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description, in Chestermere or the surrounding area around the time of the incident, to contact police. Police are also asking residents to review any available dash-cam or security camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.P3Tips.com.

