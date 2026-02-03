Alberta Separatist movement consequences

Have you asked yourself why the leaders of the Alberta separatist’s APP movement, have not used the proper process for their Canadian concern in visiting a foreign country asking for support multiple times? They have stated it’s not because they want to join the US as non Canadians. However the reaction from the US leadership expressing interest in the movement, citing how Alberta is a good fit because of our resources seems to indicate differently. What would you take away from a statement like that? Kind of makes you wonder where the ex-Canadians would fit in on the world stage. Sorry to disappoint the APP, as Canadian Albertans are not that naïve. As reported on the local news this week the APP is looking for a 500 billion dollar US loan in supporting separation. Are you willing to trust your investments, families future and take on historical debt to unelected people that think they know what they are doing? Are these actions just a set up in allowing the US a reason to step in and break up Canada? Is that a risk you’re willing to cross your fingers on by doing nothing? We’ve seen this type of action with Putin in finding a similar excuse to save the people of Ukraine. Why do you think the leaders of France, Canada and just recently the UK are having meetings with China, a non democratic country? If you’re still unsure that staying with Alberta is better, then here’s a reality check in a well balanced report that goes far beyond in the detail that I’m not able to do within the parameters of this format. It outlines the process of many areas if Alberta was to leave Canada and consequences of that, as reported by the CCPA Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. It basically states, if Alberta left Canada it would become a landlocked, resource-dependent nation facing complex, lengthy negotiations over debt, treaties, and borders. While separatists argue it would boost economic autonomy, legal experts say separation isn’t automatic, requiring constitutional amendments and consent from other provinces. It would be a major economic and political shock which would affect investment opportunities as currently being stated by Alberta businesses and investors today. Could this affect De Havilland long term project in proceeding? I have referenced these concerns in conjunction to the following report link as reference. https://www.policyalternatives.ca/news-research/reality-check-if-alberta-left-canada/ or do a search on CCPA Reality check if Alberta left Canada. Inform yourself if you’re still on the fence with being a Canadian, as ignorance of potential reality is not a plan for successful expectations. I find it interesting our Alberta government is not outlining any concerns of this risk. Once voted there’s no going back to,” I didn’t realize”, which is no one’s fault except your own. Talk to your MLA, ask them where they stand. Our Premier appears to be dogging responsibility and accountability and not calling out those that want to break away from Canada. The Premier needs to remember who she “currently” represents; you were elected and are paid by Alberta Canadians. The question is will we collectively allow this to continue? Your choice.

~Dennis Bigras

