Local charity outgrowing its space

Local not-for-profit, May’s Toybank, is quickly outgrowing its space in the city and needs a new location.

“We collect donations of kid’s clothes and toys and then we clean everything and redistribute it to families in need in the Chestermere area,” said Co-Founder and Executive Director of May’s Toybank Marion Schmaltz.

“We Started doing collections in January and started distributing in March. We’ve gotten a lot of response from the community as far as donations go,” Schmaltz said.

She added, “We’ve gotten a wonderful response from the community. We’ve helped quite a few families so far.”

However, now May’s Toybank needs a designated location to distribute toys, children clothes, and baby items.

“We are really at a spot where we need a location to be able to run the program,” Schmaltz added, “Our biggest challenge is we really need to start getting some donations.

“We have a long way to go to opening a new location. That’s our biggest stumbling block. We really need some support from the community in order to get a location.”

Schmaltz said she has been fundraising for May’s Toybank by going into local businesses and explaining the program, which was resulted in a couple of donations but it’s not enough.

Opening a location for May’s Toybank would not only help Schmaltz, but it would also make the experience of gathering items for children easier for the parents, Schmaltz said.

“My big vision for May’s Toybank is that parents come in and actually shop for their children, right now I’m collecting and just picking stuff.

“I ask the basic questions, but I don’t know if their daughter likes blue verse pink. Parents know their kids best,” she said.

May’s Toybank has helped many families in the community who are struggling with finances, Schmaltz said.

“Having to pay for toys and clothes for your kids when you’re struggling as it is, is not easy.

“There are not any programs in Chestermere similar to this currently, so families have to actually drive into Calgary to access the same kinds of services,” Schmaltz said.

Which is an added expense of paying for gas to drive into the city, she added.

Although May’s Toybank is run out of Schmaltz’s home, the program is quickly outgrowing the space, she has, but for Schmaltz, being able to help families in need is worth sometimes having a crowded basement.

“The best part is honestly seeing the relief in some of these mom’s faces. It’s one less thing they have to worry about,” Schmaltz added, “It’s very rewarding.”

May’s Toybank accepts donations of children’s clothing, toys, baby items, and equipment.

Right now, Schmaltz is looking for boy size six and up, girls size six and up and shoes for that age group to be donated.

In order to be eligible to collect from May’s Toybank families must meet the requirement of being a low-income family.

For more information regarding May’s Toybank please visit May’s Toybank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Mays-Toybank, to donate to May’s Toybank, or to shop call 403-903-1973. Access to the program is by appointment only.