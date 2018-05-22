MLA report May 24

Hello Chestermere! I want to send out a huge shout out to the Al-Madinah Islamic Assembly for inviting me to break their fast with them last night. I was so honoured to spend some time with this warm and welcoming community. Thank you to councillor Cathy Burness for coming and participating in Iftaar with me (the breaking of the fast as a community). I was honoured to attend Nagar Kirtan in Edmonton as well with 40,000 participants. What a beautiful and colourful event. I have the most wonderful and well-earned blisters on my feet from walking in the parade (with new shoes no less!!). Thank you to Nathan Cooper and Jason Kenney for sharing this experience with me.

I wanted to share my graduation speech with you, as I am so proud of our Graduates. It is always such a privilege to participate, and to see these wonderful young people dressed in their gowns and suits is overwhelming and joyful.

“Good evening Thank you for the honour of being with here with you tonight and congratulations to the Chestermere High graduating class of 2018! I would like to Thank Mr. Johnston and the CHS band, and Sarah Moore for the beautiful rendition of Oh Canada. Our wonderful MC’s Hanna Mughal and Jessica Gosselin. My dear friend our Member of Parliament Martin Shields. Our fabulous new trustee for Rocky View, Patty Sproule, Principal Jordan Fenton, Vice Principal Legault, Samantha Bec, Brianna Brand, Valedictorian David Chau, Ms. Sieppert, Mrs. Barnett, Mrs. Dawes, MS. Huckabay, Ms Cumberland, Ms. Schulz, staff, families and graduands. First I would like to send my love and my thoughts to our Humbolt families as they navigate this graduation season. We send our deepest love and know that we are with you.

Well! What an amazing day for you. I know it is for me, and standing up here is one of the biggest privileges for me. To be able to celebrate with young adults graduating from the school I graduated from, and to be able to represent you as your elected official, but more importantly, maybe I was your music teacher, or we are friends, or we have volunteered together? This is a unique situation, and very special to see so many of you who I know personally—walk across this stage, looking forward to your next steps fulfilling your dreams and watching you share this with friends.

You will never have this moment ever again, with these same people. It is a snapshot in time, so take your time today, and tomorrow. Parents, Grandparents, families, caregivers—take a moment just to look at your kids and take it all in. To our graduates, close your eyes for just a moment, and think about everything that led you to this moment, your journey here, and think about your family, your mentors, teachers and others who helped you reach this moment–this snapshot in time. Now open your eyes. What are the lessons that you learned from the challenges you faced? What battles did you lose or win, what did you accomplish? I want to share with you a little wisdom. Admiral McRaven addressed the University of Texas in Austin. The most profound thing he says and I quote “If you make your bed every morning you will have accomplished the first task of the day—it will give you a small sense of pride, and it will encourage you to do another task and another and another and by the end of the day, that one task completed will have turned into many tasks completed. Making your bed will also enforce the fact that the little things in life matter”. Your future is completely in your hands, your choices, your decisions, your rewards and your consequences. It doesn’t matter where you are in the world, or what you are doing, the little things matter. You create your own magic—no one does that for you. There is no magic recipe for success. I went from a career that was stable, that was full and productive and I CHOSE to run for politics–a world that is unstable, where your integrity is challenged everyday, but I chose this road to be a part of change in some small way, because the little things matter. So—know what is important to you. Have coffee with your friends and your family–not just a text or a phone call. Sit with people you love, they will not be here forever. Do not judge what they do, but be there for them, encourage their dreams, help each other through the difficult times. Life is too shorts! What do you want people to remember about you? For me–I tell people I love them every chance I get. I hug them-fully. Why? Because if today was my last day–you know that I love you– no question. You never have to guess about my intentions–you know. You as individuals will create your own ways of letting people know how you feel– and claim it– acknowledge it! Own it! Let down your guard, and yes you will get hurt– So… Be kinder Be stronger, be capable. Be open. What you know today will change tomorrow. Take care of each other. When you think you know everything, you will wake up the next day humbled by what you do not know. In this way, you will change the world around you and not just live in it. My wish for you is that you have faith in yourself, and that it will bubble uncontrollably to the surface with honesty and enthusiasm. That you know who you are, and that people will not talk you out of your dreams, but will contribute and mentor you as you move through life. You are the secret to your own success…and you will inspire others to believe in you as much as you believe in yourself. This is not an easy task, in fact it is a life skill, one that you will work on for the rest of your lives. Thank you for including me in your beautiful day, and your memories of this day. Thank you for letting me be a part of your snapshot.

We will be out door knocking all week and we hope we get a chance to chat with you. I am so honoured to be running for the United Conservative nomination for our new riding of Chestermere-Strathmore. Please invest $10 in a UCP membership. If you miss me at the door call 587-429-6465. Albertans 14 and older can join the UCP. With a membership you can participate in an important upcoming event:

There will be a Founding General Meeting for the new Chestermere – Strathmore Constituency Association on June 14, 7 PM, at the Strathmore Legion. At this meeting UCP members in the new riding will elect the new Executive and Directors.

One event you don’t want to miss is my Town Hall Fundraiser scheduled for 6:00 PM, Tuesday June 12 at the Dockside. Please mark your calendars and join me, your support is what inspires me every day.

Change is coming, and we all need to be a part of the change. This is an amazing chance to get involved and participate.