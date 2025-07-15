The need to improve trade within Canada and get Alberta goods to new markets has never been greater. Tariff threats, protectionism, and a lack of predictability in American trade policy require different ways of thinking about trade and building a more self-reliant Canada. This is why Alberta’s government continues to push for new oil and gas pipelines, economic corridors, and other energy and trade infrastructure to help grow Alberta’s – and Canada’s – economic competitiveness.

During his recent trip to the Calgary Stampede, Ontario Premier Doug Ford met with Premier Danielle Smith to sign two agreements that support better trade and cooperation between our two provinces. The first agreement commits Alberta and Ontario to developing new ways to move oil, gas, and other critical minerals to global markets, and working together on nuclear energy development to meet growing electricity demands. A second agreement commits to prioritizing the purchase of made-in-Canada government fleet vehicles and improving the trade of liquor products. These agreements demonstrate Alberta’s and Ontario’s leadership to strengthen interprovincial trade, drive major infrastructure development, and support Canadian industry.

Alberta and Ontario agree on the urgent need for the federal government to address the policies and conditions that have harmed the energy sector across Canada. Both provinces have called on Prime Minister Carney to repeal the no new pipelines law, the oil tanker ban, the net zero electricity regulations, the oil and gas emissions cap, the net zero vehicle mandate, and all federal initiatives that unreasonably harm the energy sector, as well as other critical sectors like mining and manufacturing.

Creating the right conditions for growth will help Alberta and Ontario attract job-creating investments and grow the industries that support families and communities across our provinces. These agreements with Ontario build on Alberta’s track record of removing internal trade and labour mobility barriers. Whether through inter-provincial agreements like the New West Partnership, Alberta has led the way in opening Canada’s economy, breaking down outdated regulations, and unlocking opportunities for workers, businesses, and investors.

These efforts matter. Internal trade barriers cost the Canadian economy as much as $200 billion every year. Alberta has already taken steps to eliminate most of its own exceptions under the Canada Free Trade Agreement and that work is ongoing. We are also encouraged by the federal government’s recently passed Bill C-5, which will advance nation-building projects and further remove barriers to trade and labour mobility. We remain open to working with the federal government to strengthen Alberta’s economy within a united Canada.

Alberta’s government is proving that Canada can lead the way in building infrastructure in the national interest and creating conditions for prosperity. Alberta will continue pushing Ottawa to remove red tape, while working with our partners in industry and other jurisdictions to grow our economy and strengthen Canada’s future.

As always, please feel free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.