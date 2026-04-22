That’s a Bald Eagle?

In our bird watching infancy, about eight years ago, I can recall our eyes glazing over at times. Seeing a fully mature American Bald Eagle is an easy call. However, seeing dark feathered eagles created initial excitement for us, imagining we were looking at a Golden Eagle, when in reality, a bald eagle was the accurate identification. A little knowledge about the phases of maturation of our most common eagle can help the raptor watcher identify the approximate phase of an eagle’s life.

Like other birds at birth, eaglets are covered in a light colored down, changing to a dark thermal down in a few months. The year old juvenile eagle sports dark brown feathers, mottled with white under wing feathers, all fronted with a black beak. These youngsters have the least variable plumage and all juvenile eagles look pretty much the same.

From ages of one and one half to four and one half, the bald eagle can have highly variable and diverse feather plumage. Eagles of the same age can have completely different plumage, making the determining of age much more challenging. In fact, immature bald eagle plumages are among the most complicated and hardest to classify of North American birds.

Surviving the juvenile stage, the next year of a maturing eagle, known as the immature phase, has some noticeable changes to observe. Feathers generally become a lighter brown with more mottling, with the belly displaying white patches. The beak is becoming lighter as well.

The age of two and a half is the time the most variable color combinations appear. One helpful identifying mark is the dark breast which is in contrast with the paler throat and belly. In addition, the leg color is a stronger yellow hue, and the eyes are a lighter brown. In flight, eagles this age show heavy white flecking on the underwings, back and belly.

The sub-adult, or three and a half year old eagle has a chocolate and white appearance. Both the head and tail show more white feathers. Upon close examination there is a dark eye stripe or patch that can be seen. During this year of maturing the beak has changed to yellow. The tail is beginning to turn white. In year four of life the bald eagle looks almost like a full adult. The head and tail still display a few mottled feathers. The end or terminal band on the tail has faded with time.

At age five, the adult eagle appears as we have always imagined them to be, having a pure white head and tail, dark brown body and a bright yellow beak. The legs are bright yellow and the irises are yellowish-white. About one quarter of these maturing eagles have full adult plumage by age four and one half. By age five and one half, all eagles have attained adult colors. The head plumage of eagle heads illustration, compliment of avianreport.com, provides a detailed look at the maturation phases of this vaunted raptor.

Thankfully, regardless of age, the majesty of the eagle in beauty and in flight, helps the bird watcher soar to greater knowledge.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.