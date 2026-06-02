Every strong community starts with the places where people feel safe, come together, and find their path forward. Our government is investing in each of those foundations: stronger tools to protect communities from organized crime, support for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo to host the Alberta Summer Games 2028, and hands-on opportunities that help young Albertans discover careers in the skilled trades.

As our communities grow, we are prioritizing the safety of Albertans. Our government is investing nearly $8 million to strengthen the fight against organized crime, extortion and gang activity across Alberta. The funding will support the Edmonton Police Service, Calgary Police Service, Alberta RCMP and ALERT with specialized investigative tools, including surveillance, intelligence and digital forensic equipment. Criminal networks do not stop at city limits, and this investment helps law enforcement respond with the coordination, tools and speed needed to protect families, businesses, and communities.

In northern Alberta, that starts with the return of a major provincial tradition. Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo has been selected to host the 2028 Alberta Summer Games, bringing about 2,600 athletes, coaches, and support staff to the region. With a $1.15-million grant from our government, the Games will support event planning, transportation, promotion, and delivery, while creating economic activity for local businesses and tourism operators. For young athletes, it is a chance to test themselves, represent their communities and experience the kind of event that has helped launch more than 50 Alberta Games alumni to the Olympic or Paralympic stage, including amazing athletes from our constituency.

Curiosity can be the first step toward a career, especially when young people get to build, test and try things for themselves. That’s why Alberta’s government is investing an additional $300,000 to support BLUprint at TELUS Spark Science Centre through 2027. The program gives children and youth hands-on exposure to skilled trades through try-a-trade activities, exhibits, simulators, and STEAM-based learning. With more than 100,000 visitors already taking part, including more than 40,000 students, BLUprint is helping young Albertans see the trades as a first-choice path to a rewarding future in the industries that build our homes, roads, energy projects and communities.

Finally, I am pleased to share that this past week, I hosted an information session in partnership with Invest Alberta Corporation for our local elected municipal leaders, economic development officers, and chambers of commerce. The session was hosted in Strathmore and was focused on learning more about Invest Alberta’s work and exploring how municipalities can partner together to strengthen investment attraction, support economic growth, and create new opportunities in our communities.

A province is shaped by the opportunities young people have, the events that bring communities together and the safety people feel when they go to work, open a business, or raise their children. Our government continues to invest in those foundations, because Alberta’s future is something we build, protect, and pass on.

As always, please free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

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