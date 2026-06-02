Spring Time Tattle Tails

Recent strolls along the irrigation canal and Cove Beach provide the everyday bird watcher with a variety of species. As April springs into May, migrating shorebirds make stops in Chestermere. American Avocets, Black-necked Stilts and a pair of tattle tales, are the early arrivals. These tattlers, look extremely similar, so much so, that distinguishing one from the other is a challenge. Thankfully, when standing side by side, telling one greater tattler from a bit of a lesser tattler, is easier.

Now you may think that “tattler” is the actual name of the observed shorebird. The real names are the Greater Yellowlegs and Lesser Yellowlegs. Greater of course refers to being absolutely greater in many ways, much with reference to subtle physical differences. Relatively speaking, the greater is 50% larger than the lesser. However, a single bird has no easy reference based on the general size. In spring breeding plumage, the Greater sports dark, dense bands n its neck and breast. Its bill is dark hued.. A bright, white eyering is clearly visible. The legs of course are yellow, with a touch of orange in the spring. Breeding Lesser Yellowlegs are a grayish-brown color, all attached to bright yellow legs. The neck and head are streaked in light gray. Like the Greater, the Lesser sports a white eyering. White spots dot the back and wings of the Lesser. The entire bill on this smaller species is dark.

Fortunately we found a small flock of both species in April, foraging where a culvert flow enters the canal. With the canal and lake unfilled, a long mudflat and exposed shore provided a few bird delicacies. Some key differences aside from the Greater’s overall larger size, is the bill length. The Greater has a bill length about one and a half times the length of its head, while the Lesser’s bill length is equal to head length. The Greater has a longer bill which is slightly upturned. The underside of the base of the bill can be palely colored. The Greater also has a longer neck and a chunkier, bulkier chest, helping the birder tell the difference.

Aside from the difficult to observe physical differences, the call of each species is unique. The call of the Greater Yellowlegs is truly loud, consisting of a three to four note ringing whistle. The Lesser has a softer, one to two note call. In either instance these yellowlegs species are rightly nicknamed “tattlers”. When approaching shorelines and a yellowleg is present, it will emit its call, loudly, informing all other birds of the presence of a carbon based unit taking a walk or a considering an attack on a feathered friend. In addition to the alarming calls, yellowlegs generally take flight first. Other species often heed their call and at minimum, observe their surroundings much more closely. The tattler, lesser or greater, has an important role in the bird world.

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