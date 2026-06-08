livering practical investments that show up in everyday life

Alberta’s government is delivering practical investments that show up in everyday life – shorter waits for surgery, more affordable paths to education, and simpler access to the services people rely on. These are the kinds of results Albertans can see and feel – and together, they’re helping ensure Alberta remains the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

Improving our health care system means helping Albertans get the care they need, when and where they need it – including shorter waits for surgery. That’s why our government is investing $809 million to expand surgical capacity and help even more people get the procedures they need sooner. This includes adding operating room time, using specialized surgical centres for routine procedures, and upgrading hospitals and equipment. A new patient-focused funding model, already in place at 12 Alberta hospitals, means funding will follow the patient – supporting up to 50,000 additional surgeries and helping more Albertans get treated faster.

Our government is focused on student success, investing more than $1 billion to make post-secondary education more affordable and accessible. Applications for government loans and grants opened June 3 and include more non-repayable support like scholarships and awards – helping Alberta students reduce debt and stay in school. Eligibility rules have also been updated to better reflect each student’s financial situation, ensuring support goes to those who need it most so more Albertans can build new skills, finish their education, and create better opportunities for themselves and their families. For more information or to apply, visit studentaid.alberta.ca.

Alberta’s government is making it easier to access important services by combining your driver’s licence or ID card with your health number and a citizenship marker, starting July 2. This means less to carry and fewer steps when you need to verify your identity or access care. The new cards feature a modern design and stronger security to help prevent fraud, while reducing the need for paper health cards over time. When you renew or apply, your information will be securely added – making everyday services faster, simpler, and more convenient for Albertans.

Last week marked the 40th anniversary of Seniors’ Week in Alberta. It was an honour to join many local seniors’ groups in recognizing the outstanding seniors whose wisdom and contributions built our province and help strengthen our communities every day.

Our government is building momentum and an Alberta that works even better for everyone. We’re doing that with a clear plan: focusing on what matters most to Albertans and strengthening the province for what comes next.

As always, please free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

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