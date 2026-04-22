Some announcements are about investments, others are about direction, and this week is about both. Alberta’s government is moving with clear purpose to strengthen Alberta’s economic future, expand access to health care, and protect people from new and growing threats. From getting major projects approved faster, to making preventative care easier to access, to standing up to cybercriminals targeting Alberta families and seniors, our government is focused on bold action that helps protect Albertans and drive economic growth in our province.

Getting major projects built matters, not just for industry, but for job creation, investment, and Alberta’s long-term economic strength. That’s why our government has introduced the Expedited 120-Day Approvals Act to speed up approvals for major projects that are critical to Alberta’s future. This legislation will create a 120-day approval timeline for qualified projects of strategic provincial importance, helping reduce delays and send a clear signal that Alberta is serious about getting major projects moving. Importantly, Indigenous consultation and environmental assessments remain in place in our province. This piece of legislation is about cutting unnecessary delays, not cutting corners.

At the same time, our government is continuing to upgrade a health system that gives Albertans the ability to take charge of their own health, and faster access to care. The Health Statutes Amendment Act introduced this week will expand access to self-referred preventative testing, improve timely access to addiction treatment medications, and complete the refocusing of Alberta’s health system. Early detection can save lives, and faster access to care can make all the difference. This legislation will make it easier for Albertans to take proactive steps with their health, while also improving access to urgent medications in rural and remote communities where delays can put people at greater risk.

Building a stronger Alberta also means protecting people from the real dangers that now exist online. Cybercriminals are targeting Albertans through scams, fraud, identity theft, and extortion, often using technology to pressure victims into handing over money or personal information. That’s why our government is creating a new cybercrime task force to develop recommendations on how Alberta can better protect families, seniors, and businesses from digital threats. By bringing together experts in law, technology, consumer protection, and law enforcement, this task force will strengthen the coordinated provincial response to a growing public safety challenge.

We are also supporting the firefighters who protect Alberta communities with $500,000 in Fire Services Training Program grants for 90 recipients across the province.

I am pleased to share that municipalities across our Constituency have received funding to support our local fire departments access training that meets industry standards and reflects the needs of the communities they serve, including ice water rescues, hazardous material response, and other critical emergency skills. By helping firefighters train safely and effectively, our government is strengthening local emergency response capacity and supporting the people Albertans count on in times of crisis.

The funding allocations are as follows: City of Chestermere – $4,292, Town of Strathmore – $5,203, Rocky View County – $4,460, and Wheatland County – $3,717.

Progress in our province didn’t happen by accident, it took clear priorities, the boldness to act, and a government that is taking actions every single day for Albertans. Whether it is accelerating major investment, making health care more accessible, or protecting Albertans from threats, our government is focused on results that matter in people’s daily lives, and on building an Alberta that continues to lead the way in safety and economic growth.

As always, please free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

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