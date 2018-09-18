MLA report Sept 20

Hello Chestermere! I hope that your week has not been as inconsistent as the weather. I know that we should know what to expect in this part of the world, but it never ceases to amaze me how unpredictable our weather can be.

We had a very busy week, and thank you to so many of you that came in for meetings this week. It is always such an honour to meet with resident experts, constituents, and those of you seeking to improve the world around you. It is always inspiring and I learn so much from all of you.

I have to give a huge shout out to Camp Chestermere this week, I was there several times this past week for various events like the Rotary Amazing Race and Life’s too Shorts, and I must say that the team and staff are top notch. Please know that this little gem in our community does so much to give back and I am so grateful to them for their willingness to host such diverse groups and the work they are doing bringing the community together.

I would also like to thank the Chestermere Rotary. The Amazing Race was….amazing. They had 15 teams this year and the challenges were fun, and tricky (this makes things even more difficult when it is cold). Our teams persevered and although we did not place, we felt very happy with our accomplishment of doing a hip hop dance with top marks. It’s amazing what a great attitude and a willingness to try (and Pete in a pink tutu) will get you.

Thank you to all the challenge hosts, the sponsors (Lifepath Wellness, Chestermere Law, East Chestermere Dental, Jaffrey Optical, Rainbow Falls Dental, Wise & Company, Toronto Dominion Bank, Fit together, Van Son Vietnamese Cuisine), to all the silent auction donors (Luna Hair, Doug and Marjorie Mckay, Trend Clothing, Canadian Brewhouse, Dockside Bar and Grill, Tim Hortons, Boston Pizza, Little Caesars, Harvey’s, and Safeway) all the amazing volunteers, No Frills, and Cobbs bread for donating the lunch, the Camp Chestermere staff who prepared the food.

A huge thank you to the Rotary team, Maury and Bill Quinney, Jason and Ron McKee, and a huge shout out to Karen Mckee for her outstanding work on this event. I would also like to thank Graydon Pease – the Choice Voice, for MC’ing the event. The Chestermere Rotary has been successful in raising and contributing $100,000 to the Chestermere’s bike park as well as donating to the food bank, Christmas with Dignity, a life jacket loaner station at Anniversary Park, the Whitecappers, and Camp Chestermere as well as doing a shelter box for a global family caught in conflict or a natural disaster. Thank you once again for a wonderful event.

Finally, I would like to thank a man who has contributed not only to our city, but to many special needs people in the wider public. Dave Mikkelsen the executive officer for the Society for the Treatment of Autism has retired and I personally want to acknowledge the work, passion and beautiful optimism that he has brought to so many families. Dave has given hope and support to countless people who are dealing with the life changing conditions of a loved one. Those of us who have these beautiful and unique persons in our lives, know that we are on a journey that is humbling and full and rich, and that we are better people because we have thicker skins, more patience, love and understanding.

All people are a work in progress and Dave has dedicated his life to enhancing the lives of these wonderful kids. Thank you for your mandate of “Hope Through Treatment”, thank you for your advocacy, thank you for your “Award for Youth” which was established in 2010 to honour you, and your work as a former Mayor and your dedication to our youth, community outreach, education and for helping to build our community. I am truly honoured to know you and your family. As we head towards Thanksgiving, please remember how grateful I am to represent you.

On the political and economic front, we saw the discount on our oil widen to over $30 US last week. This means Alberta is losing over $40 million dollars per day in revenue. It is time for the Federal and Alberta Governments to treat this situation as the crisis it is and get Trans Mountain back on track. The Premier sat idly by while Keystone XL was delayed and Northern gateway and Energy East were cancelled, preferring to put all the Province’s proverbial eggs in one basket. Now she is seeing the consequences we warned her about repeatedly.

There is more bad news looming. The Federal Government is trying to pass Bill C-69 which will replace arms-length regulators with a politicized process that major players are warning will prevent any future export pipeline from being built. See Lisa Corbella’s September 14 column in the Herald: https://calgaryherald.com/opinion/columnists/corbella-bill-c-69-is-trudeaus-bookend-to-his-fathers-disastrous-nep. Martha Hall Findlay, president of the non-partisan Canada West Foundation and a former candidate for the Liberal leadership, has said this bill is so bad it must be scrapped. Premier Scott Moe of Saskatchewan has said Bill C-69 must be scrapped. Major industry players have said Bill C-69 could stop resource development in its tracks. Our Premier is “concerned”. Concern is not enough. C-69 is in the Senate this fall after being rammed through the House by the Liberal majority. Rick Peterson, a prominent Edmonton businessman, has founded “Suits and Boots” to help defend our resource industries. Go to https://suitsandboots.ca/ to get contact information for senators, write them, and tell them to scrap C-69. Write the Premier and tell her that expressions of “concern” are not enough. A good start would be scrapping the Carbon Tax.

As always, we love to hear from you.