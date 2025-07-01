Over the past decade, Albertans have felt the impact of Ottawa’s decisions that make life harder here at home. Whether it’s driving up inflation, blocking job-creating energy projects, or imposing harmful policies that just don’t work for the West and leave you paying the price.

Enough is enough.

That’s why Alberta’s government is launching the Alberta Next Panel, a way for Albertans across the province to have a direct say in our future. Over the next few months, panel members will travel to communities to hear directly from Albertans who live, raise families, run businesses, and pay taxes right here in Alberta.

We want to hear what matters to you. What should the future of pensions and policing look like? Should Alberta have more say in immigration? Or how our tax dollars are spent? And what else should we be doing to make life more affordable, secure, and better for your family?

Like many Albertans, our government watched the results of the recent federal election with deep concern. While we remain committed to working with all our partners in confederation to support the interests of Albertans, it’s no secret that many in our province feel frustrated and unheard.

The Alberta Next Panel isn’t just about proposing new ideas, it’s about action. The recommendations made will reflect feedback from the Albertans who show up and make their voices heard. The future of Alberta won’t be decided behind closed doors or the Ottawa backrooms, it will be decided by you.

Alberta is full of smart, practical people who know what’s best for their families and communities. It’s time for their voices to be more than just heard but acted on. We are done waiting for Ottawa to fix the messes they made. We’re ready to come together and build a stronger, more self-reliant Alberta where decisions are made right here at home.

To get involved and find a townhall near you, visit Alberta.ca/next.

As always, please feel free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

