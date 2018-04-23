New fitness options for Chestermere as spring finally arrives

Every year at this time — but usually a few weeks earlier — the sun comes out and with it comes a renewed energy to get fit.

Other than the January boom due to New Year’s Resolutions, spring is the busiest time for gyms, and Chestermere’s facilities are hoping for big things once this long-delayed spring gets in full swing.

“In the fitness industry, we call it ‘getting ready for bikini season’ ” said Brett Leonty, the owner of Fit Body Boot Camp. “Everyone starts to worry about what they will look like in their bathing suits. A lot of people realize they need to put some work in before going to the beach.

“The weather is improving and people start making fitness more of a priority.”

There are a couple of new options for Chestmere residents hoping to kickstart their fitness regime this spring, and both have methods of getting people motivated to stick with reaching their goals.

Fit Body Boot Camp opened about nine months ago and has found that group activities lead to better commitments from members.

But a new club opened with a unique idea of combining a gym with a kids play centre, with the hopes that parents can optimize their time and get in that workout while spending time with the kids.

Fit Together just opened a month ago and it has merged those things in hopes of eliminating a parent’s excuse that they don’t have time to get fit.

“We came up with a facility that has both within the same visible area,” said Fit Together owner Gurjit Toor. “Parents can be working out and watching the kids. The kids aren’t just sitting around waiting in a closed room somewhere.

“Typically at play centres, as I can attest to this because this is where the idea came from, the kids are playing on this big structure and you sit there and watch them for a couple of hours. A couple of lattes later you might be able to leave.

“As parents of young children, you don’t have time as a luxury. We’re trying to double up what we do and what we use our activities for. It was always important for us. Going to a play centre instead of going to a gym or doing an activity was an issue for us. We decided we were going to do something about that.”

Fit Body Boot Camp gets groups of people together to work towards their goals. Leonty finds that having workout partners is key to keeping with the regime put out in front of you.

He can tailor a plan for anyone but it works much better if said individual can stick with it, and having people around you working hard helps in the motivation department.

“A lot of our clients sign up with a friend or family member and they become accountability partners for each other,” Leonty said. “The other thing too is when people start, they make friends with people who go at the same time they do.

“They can become accountability partners that way too. They can start texting each other back and forth. They get a push from each other. It’s absolutely a huge benefit to have other people on the same journey, to not only push you while you are here but also when you are trying to stay the course.”