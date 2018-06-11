Kids had the opportunity to get up close with some newly hatched ducklings at the Library June 8. Go online to www.theanchor.ca to see a video of the ducklings. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Do you have a news tip or story idea for the Chestermere Anchor? We'd like to hear from you. Contact us
Copyright © The Chestermere Anchor Weekly. powered by Wordpress.