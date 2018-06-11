  • Advertisement

    Home / News / Local News / Newly hatched ducklings at the Library

    Newly hatched ducklings at the Library

    Posted on June 11, 2018
    Ducklings_1098

    Kids had the opportunity to get up close with some newly hatched ducklings at the Library June 8. Go online to www.theanchor.ca to see a video of the ducklings. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Ducklings_1106

    Ducklings_1084

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *