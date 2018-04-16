Putting Sticks out for Humboldt

The Humboldt Broncos tragedy has reached across the country uniting people in support of the families and friends affected by the terrible crash.

The tragedy struck a particular chord with staff and students at St. Gabriel The Archangel School and the hockey program offered there.

“We’ve got families just like the Humboldt Broncos families in this very building that live and breathe hockey every day that’s their lives,” said Principal Robert Miller.

Students were asked to bring their hockey sticks to school for the #sticksoutforhumboldt social media trend in support of the Humboldt Broncos.

“We asked those students to bring in hockey sticks to show support for the Humboldt families,” said Miller.

“We’ve put our sticks out for Humboldt and we then brought all 550 students outside and we did a moment of silence followed by a prayer for the families,” he said.

The school had close to 40 hockey sticks placed at the front of the school.

Miller said that it’s important to support the families and those affected by the crash because this tragedy could happen anywhere in Canada.

There are students in the hockey program at St. Gabriel The Archangel School who are the same age as those who died in the collision.

“It was important for us to recognize and understand that these folks need our support and that we come together as a community.

“Not only as a school community but as a Canadian community to support these families as they deal with this horrible tragedy,” said Miller.

In addition to showing their support for #sticksoutforhumboldt, the school also is collecting the equivalent of $1 per student to donate in support of the families.

The schools show of support comes alongside support from across Chestermere.

Sticks could be seen across the city including in front of the fire hall and in the city’s public flower planters showing Chestermere’s support for Humboldt.