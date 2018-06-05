RCMP make arrest after highway pursuit

Strathmore RCMP responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver heading Eastbound on Highway 1 the morning of June 1.

The suspected impaired driver was first reported to police while in Rocky View County on Highway 1 just after 7 a.m.

RCMP located the vehicle near the Town of Strathmore limits and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to stop, evading the police at that time.

Police described the driving pattern of the vehicle as, “very poor.”

With the observed poor driving, police decided to initiate a pursuit of the vehicle out of concern for the safety of other drivers on the roads.

Shortly after initiating the pursuit, police were able to stop the vehicle.

The driver, and lone occupant, a 31-year-old male was arrested.

Strathmore RCMP said that an investigation into the sobriety of the driver was started and is ongoing.

Police said that charges are pending against the male driver who is from Airdrie.