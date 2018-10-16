Sliding to a good time

It’s not just cars and pedestrians slipping and sliding across the ice this October, rocks are sliding across the ice at the Chestermere Curling Club.

“The Chestermere Curling Club’s regular evening leagues are all underway as of the beginning of October,” said Chestermere Curling Club’s Marla Forth.

While the teams for the evening league are set, Forth said there is still room for people to take part in the Thursday morning drop in league.

“Although this league consists of predominately seniors, there is no age restriction,” she said.

Forth said that curling is a fun and easy to learn sport, making it a great option for people, “from 7 to 75 plus.”

“Curling is a great way to meet people, socialize and stay active during those long winter months,” she said.

For those unfamiliar with the sport, curling is played by two teams of four sliding stones known as rocks down the length of the ice in an attempt to get as many of their rocks closest to the centre or button of a target area known as the house.

“You score one point for each stone that is closer to the button than your oppositions stones after each end of play,” said Forth.

After the rock is slid down the ice, two members of the team keep pace with it and will sweep to influence the speed and curl of the rock.

“Sweeping is used in curling because it heats up the ice, reducing the friction which causes the stone to glide farther and straighter,” she said.

A typical game is eight ends.

“Rather than speed or power, curling requires skill and precision.

“Strategy is very important which is why it is very popular among players and spectators,” said Forth.

She said that it is easy to learn and requires minimal equipment, making the sport affordable as well.

In addition to the evening league and the Thursday morning drop-in, the club also runs a youth league that will be starting in January.

For more information about the Chestermere Curling club go to www.chestermerecurling.com.