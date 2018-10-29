The Langdon Community Church Kids Fall Festival gave children an opportunity to play on Oct. 27.

Approximately 30 children were able to play on a bouncy castle, play a variety of games, go for wagon rides, and eat treats including hotdogs, popcorn, and cotton candy throughout the afternoon, said the Children’s Ministry Leader at the Langdon Community Church Stefanie Ballachey.

“I used to run [the Kids Fall Festival] at my previous church in Calgary, and since we’ve moved out here I thought it would be awesome to run it here,” Ballachey said.

She added, “I really enjoy events, and I thought we should start doing more throughout the year, not just in the summer time.”

During the afternoon of play Ballachey received positive responses from parents about the Kids Fall Festival.

“I think it brings the community together,” Ballachey added, “It’s a celebration of our town.”

The community has received the Kids Fall Festival really well, with volunteers coming from the Langdon Community Church, and also from outside of the church, Ballachey said.

For Ballachey the best part of the Kids Fall Festival is seeing the children having fun and spending time together.

“It’s fun, finding the prizes in the haystack, playing the games, and knocking down the tin cans, it’s just fun,” Ballachey said.

She added, “I try to get as much community involvement as possible each year.”

