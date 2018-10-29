  • Advertisement

    Teal Pumpkin Project

    Posted on October 29, 2018
    Teal Pumpkin Project photo 1

    Angel Baldner, 11, Kyler Cushing, 5, and Haylee Cushing, 2, collected non-food treats at the second annual Teal Pumpkin Project Trunk or Treat at the Chestermere Rec Centre on Oct. 26. The Teal Pumpkin Project Trunk or Treat originated for youth who have severe food allergies and are unable to consume food treats. Photo by Emily Rogers

    Teal Pumpkin Project Trunk or Treat photo 2

    Syndey Nuttall, 6, gets her face painted with flowers to match her Halloween costume during the second annual Teal Pumpkin Project Trunk or Treat on Oct. 26, at the Chestermere Rec Centre. Photo by Emily Rogers

    Teal Pumpkin Project Trunk or Treat photo 3

    Richard Ryszard, 10, showed off his Halloween costume during the Teal Pumpkin Project Trunk or Treat on Oct. 26, at the Chestermere Rec Centre. The Teal Pumpkin Project Trunk or Treat was designed for youth who are unable to consume food treats due to severe food allergies. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters went from vehicle to vehicle collecting non-food treats, such as toys, and stickers. Phot by Emily Rogers

    Teal Pumpkin Project Trunk or Treat photo 4

    Marcus Cabana, 2, and Dustin Cabana, 4, collected non-food treats during the Teal Pumpkin Project Trunk or Treat on Oct. 26, at the Chestermere Rec Centre. Photo by Emily Rogers

