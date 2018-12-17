Wrap Up Column

We are finally approaching the end of 2018, and it’s a good time to look back on the past year and reflect on what we’ve accomplished.

It has been another productive and action-packed year as your Member of Parliament for Bow River riding. I have done my best to hold the government to account on your behalf in Ottawa. I recently had the honour of delivering my last speech in Centre Block before it closes for the next decade or more. The House of Commons will be reconvening in West Block during the renovations, where our Conservative Opposition will continue to represent you.

I’ve also spent as much time as possible in the riding meeting with you and hearing your concerns. It remains an honour to serve as your MP and to have so many opportunities to engage with you around our riding.

We have debated many issues you’ve likely heard about in the House of Commons over the past year. We have pressed the government on far too many issues over the last twelve months to list them all here, but topics like our Canadian energy industry (pipelines!), crime, the rights of firearms owners, the UN Compact for Migration, and Statistics Canada’s data collection have been the most contentious subjects in recent months.

I receive thousands of communications from you on all of these subjects (and many others) every month, and I do review every one. I hear a very broad range of opinions. Whatever your thoughts, I always value hearing your feedback. Knowing what you are thinking allows me to represent your view in the House of Commons, and I greatly appreciate everyone who takes the time to write me.

I regularly read all our local news publications. I am always amazed to read about how many local heroes we have around the riding. Whether it’s volunteering, championing a worthy cause, or raising money for charity, good people across our riding are doing incredible work for their communities. As we enter the Christmas season, I know many of you will be taking action to help those in need in your communities. Thank you for your continued effort to make our region of Southern Alberta a better place.

I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. I hope that you all have a wonderful time with loved ones and friends over the holidays.

I can be reached in Ottawa at martin.shields@parl.gc.ca. My Brooks office can be reached at 403-793-6775 or martin.shields.c1@parl.gc.ca, and my Strathmore office at 403-361-2980 or martin.shields.c1B@parl.gc.ca. Please don’t hesitate to contact me about any federal issue.