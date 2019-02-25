Chestermere High School Athletics FEBRUARY 25, 2019

The Rocky View basketball regular season is over and the three teams are preparing for the playoffs this week.

SENIOR BOYS BASKETBALL

The Senior Boys have had an outstanding season, so far. They enter the Rocky View playoffs undefeated. On Thursday they will host a semi-final game at 6:00. With a win, the Lakers will play in the championship game, on Saturday, at 5:30 at Bert Church in Airdrie. Come out and support the team. Go Lakers!

SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Senior Girls will host Springbank in quarter-finals on Tuesday at 7:00. With a win the Lakers will advance to the semi-finals at Bow Valley, in Cochrane. Although the girls are ranked #4, in the league, they are the only team that has beaten the #1 Bow Valley team. With a win on Tuesday and Thursday, the girls will qualify for the league championship game on Saturday at Bert Church.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

The JV Girls have had a tough league season but are hoping for a strong playoff run. The girls open playoffs with a playoff trip to Airdrie, on Wednesday, to take on WH Croxford. With a win in this game the team will qualify for either the 3rd Place or Championship game on Saturday. With a loss their season will be over.

CHESTERMERE HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC PARK UPGRADE PROJECT

Our committee is working hard to raise funds for the Chestermere Athletic Park Upgrade Project. Two weeks ago we did a presentation to the City of Chestermere. On Tuesday, March 5th we are doing a presentation to the County of Rocky View. Our Facebook page is now open and has a great deal of information on it. We are having an Information Session at CHS on Wednesday, March 20th at 6:30. Come out and see the plans for this exciting project. We will be giving details on all aspects of the project.

FOOTBALL REUNION

There will be an all years reunion for all Chestermere alumni football players. We have a 45 year history of football and have never done a reunion. All former players, coaches, managers, trainers, and parents are invited to attend. The date for the event is Saturday, May 4th. Location and more details will be provided later. Please send me an e-mail if you would like to receive information on this event.

BASKETBALL REUNION

Chestermere had been known for strong basketball teams for many years. We have also never done a reunion. This event will be open to all female and male alumni. Chestermere has had teams for almost 60 years. I will confirm the date in the next few weeks, but we are looking at Saturday, May 11.

SPRING BASKETBALL

Shooting Stars will once again be running a spring basketball program for girls. Details will be announced shortly. This program is for girls in Grades 5-12. If you would like to be put in the email address book, to receive information, please email me.