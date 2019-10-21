Chestermere Public Library Musical Theatre Event bringing the community together through the love of theatre

The annual Chestermere Public Library Musical Theatre Event brought the community together for a night full of upbeat music and laughter during the Mama Mia performance on Oct. 19.

“It went really well. When you hear people laughing and cheering, you assume that it’s going well,” said Chestermere Public Library Acting Director, and Mama Mia Performer Cathy Burness.

“As soon as I knew we were doing Mama Mia, I really wanted to be Tana,” she added. “She’s so different from me.”

Although preparing for the performance was a significant commitment, and a lot of work, the performers, had a lot of fun during rehearsals.

“It was a ton of work, but it was worth every second of it for us,” Burness said.

“It was so-so much fun, it was interesting being in the production and also having other commitments, but we made it work,” she said.

She added, “Preparing was exhausting, but even with all the work, it was so much fun for everybody.”

Although preparing for the Musical Theatre Event was tiring, hearing the audience laugh and cheer was a highlight for Burness.

“You do what you think is going to work, and you just hope it works,” Burness said.

“A few missed steps, a few lyrics that weren’t quite right, but nobody judged us. The crowd was so welcoming, and they seemed to embrace the whole experience,” she said.

Burness and the City of Chestermere’s Event Coordinator Nancie Huneault worked closely together to ensure the Musical Theatre Event was the best it possibly could be.

“It’s a great partnership that we have between the city and the library,” Burness said.

This year’s Musical Theatre Event was between Mama Mia and another production. However, the performers wanted to perform a light-hearted musical.

“I had never seen Mama Mia until last year, but my son and I fell in love with it,” Burness said.

“We had our take on the Phantom, and our take on Les Misérables, which are pretty dark and very opera-like, but we wanted to do something fun. I don’t know how you have more fun than Mama Mia,” she said.

The Musical Theatre Event is an important event for Chestermere because it gives residents an opportunity to experience local theatre.

“You don’t have to drive. It’s great to go to the theatre in Calgary, and you can’t replace that, we’re not trying to,” Burness said.

“Some of the things that are really important to us are imagination, sparking the imagination is in our mandate,” she said.

Without the continued support of the community, and performers, the Musical Theatre Event wouldn’t be possible each year.

“We are so thrilled that we sold out,” Burness said.

“There are a lot of things you try, and it works mostly, or sometimes you try things, and it doesn’t work at all, but these events we sell more tickets every year,” she added. “We’re just thrilled that it appears to be something that the community wants.”