CRCA moving forward positively following challenges in the year

Despite challenges the Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) has faced throughout the year, the organization is excited for future projects.

The CRCA Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Dec. 7, focused on the regular business of the organization, including approving audited financials and reviewed the minutes of last year.

“The AGM was well-attended and provided members with a thorough review of our operations, financials, and upcoming plans for repair to the facility,” said CRCA Marketing and Communications Coordinator Melinda Lundy.

A special resolution was presented and passed, which requested the CRCA allot $629,850 and 10 per cent contingency for costs associated with the structural repairs of the facility.

“We will also be applying for further funding from the county, City of Chestermere, and others to assist with the expenditures,” Lundy said.

Discussions between the CRCA, City of Chestermere and Rocky View County (RVC) are in progress. However, no conclusion has been made.

This year, the CRCA overcame many challenges, such as the potential closure of the facility, which was successfully avoided due to the discussions between the CRCA, RVC, the City of Chestermere and the implementation of a snow load monitoring system.

In addition to the threat of closure, the CRCA also experienced belt-tightening as the amount of grants the CRCA received last year fell, the operating expenses increased over the previous year, while the purchase of CRCA memberships were declined.

“This was attributed to people using the facility, but perhaps opting out of buying a membership and just paying the non-member price for programs,” Lundy said.

Despite the obstacles, the CRCA is dedicated to making the Chestermere Recreation Centre a vibrant and safe space for members and residents of the community, Lundy said.

Adding, “We worked, and will continue to work to develop new community events, fund and new recreation programs, and undertake repairs to the facility itself, making sure it continues to remain safe.”

Moving forward, the CRCA’s goals include using the funds approved by members to undertake the structural repairs to the Red Arena in the spring.

The CRCA is also focusing on building revenue next year through the sale of memberships, advertising, and venue rentals.

“There are some great things on the horizon for the recreation centre. We’re excited to begin repairs on the Red Arena following the conclusion of the hockey season in spring,” Lundy said.

Along with the structural repairs to the Red Arena, new floors in both the MPP Room and the Main Gym are expected in the new year, three new spaces for rent in the building have been added including a large training facility with shooting lanes and training equipment and the introduction of new recreational programs.

For additional information on the CRCA, please visit the website at https://www.chestermerecrca.com/.

There are currently four vacancies on the CRCA Board, and anyone interested in applying is encouraged to email CRCA President Paul Godley at godleypjg@hotmail.com.