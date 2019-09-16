We all have them: those situations or experiences that make our blood boil. Today I’d like to share my own personal dislikes of things people do in and around dogs. You may agree or disagree but as I said they are personal.

People who take their dogs for a walk whilst riding their bikes . In my opinion, people who do this are completely missing the point of what a dog walk should be as well as endangering their dog. I have seen, for example, small dogs barely able to run fast enough to keep up with the speed of the bike, let alone enjoy what is supposed to be their time. Can someone please explain to me how a dog is supposed to go to the bathroom or sniff his favourite tree if all they can do is run to keep up with the cyclist? Message to these people: get off your bike, take your eyes off yourself and act like a responsible owner.

. In my opinion, people who do this are completely missing the point of what a dog walk should be as well as endangering their dog. I have seen, for example, small dogs barely able to run fast enough to keep up with the speed of the bike, let alone enjoy what is supposed to be their time. Can someone please explain to me how a dog is supposed to go to the bathroom or sniff his favourite tree if all they can do is run to keep up with the cyclist? Message to these people: get off your bike, take your eyes off yourself and act like a responsible owner. People in off leash areas who walk so far in front of their dog they have no clue what he’s up to . As an owner you have the responsibility of knowing what your dog is doing. Is it someone else’s responsibility to pick up after YOUR dog? I don’t think so! Should someone else make sure your dog doesn’t get into trouble with other dogs or with people? I don’t think so! Get real people and keep an eye open for your dog at all times.

As an owner you have the responsibility of knowing what your dog is doing. Is it someone else’s responsibility to pick up after YOUR dog? I don’t think so! Should someone else make sure your dog doesn’t get into trouble with other dogs or with people? I don’t think so! Get real people and keep an eye open for your dog at all times. People who feel it’s OK to walk their dog off leash along busy streets or areas clearly marked as being “on-leash” areas . Just about every dog, maybe with the exception of service dogs or police dogs, has a “tipping point” when a distraction cannot be overlooked and the urge to pursue the distraction (cat, squirrel, bird, etc.) kicks in. By acting as you do, you are potentially endangering other people and your dog! Leashes are used for a reason: control. Try using one or go to an off leash park.

Just about every dog, maybe with the exception of service dogs or police dogs, has a “tipping point” when a distraction cannot be overlooked and the urge to pursue the distraction (cat, squirrel, bird, etc.) kicks in. By acting as you do, you are potentially endangering other people and your dog! Leashes are used for a reason: control. Try using one or go to an off leash park. People who approach service dogs and start petting them. A person who has a service dog has one because they need help to function with their disability. Service dogs are trained to focus on keeping their owners safe. When a service dog is wearing a harness and/or a vest stipulating a service dog, it is working and needs to be able to concentrate on the job in hand. The owner is literally putting his or her life in the dog’s hands (paws), particularly when the owner is blind or partially sighted. This is why the dog goes through such a high level of training. By distracting the dog you could cause the dog to lose focus, with potentially negative consequences. Take a wide berth around working service dogs and let them do their job!

I ask anyone who falls into any of these categories to have more respect for their dog, other people and the environment and, of course, the law. If you have a particular rant, feel free to contact me.