Halfway Point Reflections – Mayors Message, November

Last month, we acknowledged that it was two years since we were sworn into office as your new City Council.

We are very proud of all we have accomplished in the past 24 months.

Every once in a while, it’s important to take stock of our efforts to see where we’ve come from and what work remains to be done. I’ve made a list of some of our achievements that I’d like to share with you.

Council highlights in the first half of our term:

• Reduced the 2018 planned tax increase

• Hired a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO)

• Implemented a new economic incentive policy to attract development

• Cut 2019 taxes by 2%

• Dismantled CUI

• Cut utility rates by 8% (rates are guaranteed until the end of 2020)

• Brought utility services back under the City

• Initiated the Seniors Task Force

• Rolled out black carts

• Passed a new diversity & inclusion policy

• Helped keep the Recreation Centre open

• Implemented a new Lake Management Policy

• Created a new Amazing Strategic Vision

• Adopted an Anti-Bullying Bylaw

• Reorganized City services to be more efficient and effective

• Advocated for Chestermere at a provincial level

• Initiated the sale of City Hall property

All of this has been done with you in mind.

And we aren’t planning to simply rest on our laurels. We are halfway through this term of office and have every intention of continuing the great work we have started.

As we move forward, I invite you to stay in touch. We thank you, members of our community, for your involvement, interactions, advice, and engagement through the first half of this term and look forward to your thoughts on how to make Chestermere even more amazing.

– Mayor Chalmers