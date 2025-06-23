shifting away from a one-size-fits-all health care system

4 days ago
Some of the most common concerns Albertans have with our health care system are wait times, staff shortages, and a lack of local decision-making. Albertans are tired of bureaucracy getting in the way of common-sense solutions, and they’re right to be.
That’s why Alberta’s government is making fundamental changes in how health care is delivered across our province. We’re shifting away from a one-size-fits-all system run from far-away offices, and we’re putting real decision-making power where it belongs, in the hands of the dedicated staff who run our hospitals.
Beginning in fall 2025, with full implementation expected by summer 2026, hospitals in Alberta will operate under hospital-based leadership. This means key decisions like hiring frontline staff, managing supplies, and responding to local challenges, will be made directly by hospital teams working on-site.
Our government is proud to represent nearly every rural community and small town in Alberta. We know what works in Calgary might not work in Peace River or Cardston. Our communities are as unique and diverse as the hardworking Albertans who call them home, empowering them to act quickly and decisively will mean better care and less waiting.
This is about more than just convenience, it’s also about improving outcomes. Health care workers and patients have made it clear; the current system is too slow, too complicated, and too top-down. By reducing bureaucracy and empowering local leaders, Alberta’s government is delivering real, lasting improvements for Alberta families. We are making health care more efficient by eliminating administrative waste and focusing resources where they matter the most.
Last week, I had the opportunity to host my colleagues Chelsae Petrovic, MLA for Livingston-Macleod and Parliamentary Secretary for Health Workforce Engagement and Justin Wright, MLA for Cypress-Medicine Hat and Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health in the Town of Strathmore for a full day of stakeholder engagement.
Our day included a tour of Strathmore Hospital, discussions with staff at AgeCare Sagewood, a Q & A session with seniors at the Happy Gang and a roundtable with our local family physicians. I am sincerely grateful to everyone who took the time to share their experiences and insights. These conversations – bringing together voices from across the full spectrum of health care are invaluable as we work collaboratively to guide future health priorities and build a stronger, more responsive system for years to come.
As always, please feel free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

Chantelle de Jonge

Chantelle de Jonge

Chantelle de Jonge is the MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore, elected May 29, 2023. She was appointed the Parliamentary Secretary for Affordability and Utilities in July 2023. Ms. de Jonge earned a bachelor’s degree with distinction in economic and philosophy at the University of Calgary. She Ms. de Jonge believes in giving back through volunteer efforts, including for Faith Beyond Belief and for The Sunrise of Life Center, a home for street children in Tanzania.

