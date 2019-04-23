MLA report April 25

Hello Chestermere! I want to start this off by saying THANK YOU!

I am unbelievably overwhelmed and honoured to represent you again for the next 4 years. I am in this incredible position because you chose to trust me and the United Conservative Party with your precious province and your futures. There are no words that I can express to explain what that feels like, and how truly humbled I am for this mandate.

would like to take a moment to thank my volunteers and donors. To the volunteers, how does one thank people who go out in -20 to drill holes and put up signs? How does one thank people who are available to you on their days off, when they could be with their families? How does one thank those people closest to you who sacrifice so much time and effort and donate money because they believe in you?

I am the most fortunate girl in the world, and I want to say thanks to all of you for the incredible effort that went into our campaign, and the positive and thoughtful way we handled one of the most negative and disrespectful elections that I have ever seen.

We are now the new riding of Chestermere-Strathmore, and I am excited to get started. Please have patience with us as we set up our offices, and get staffed and ready to go. Our phone number has stayed the same at this point (403-207-9889), but we are unsure of our new email. Please continue to send emails to chestermere.rockyview@assembly.ab.ca until we are organized and ready to go.

We will be starting off our legislative session in the third week of May that will run until just before the start of the Calgary Stampede at the beginning of July to start implementing the 117 pages of policy that were released during the election. Read our platform at: https://www.albertastrongandfree.ca/policy/ . I think you will be impressed.

Bill 1 will be the Carbon Tax Repeal Act, and that will immediately put money back into the pockets of Albertans. We will freeze spending, reduce taxes and get the economy growing by sparking industry growth. We will eliminate waste, duplication and non-essential spending. We will withdraw from the federal Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund and implement the Job Creation Tax Cut, which will drop the corporate tax rate from 12 per cent to eight per cent and conservatively result in 55,000 new jobs for Albertans according to leading economists.

Happy Easter to all Christians celebrating this past weekend. This Christian festival celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his Crucifixion . The earliest recorded observance of Easter celebrations is in the 2nd century AD.

Happy belated Vaisakhi as well to our Sikh families. Vaisakhi serves as a reminder to the Sikh community of the creation of the Khalsa order which promotes a more equal and just society, commits to wearing the five articles of faith and practices daily meditation. It also allows individuals access to their Sikh spiritual guide. Chag Sameach, “happy festival” in Hebrew to those celebrating Passover. This is one of the most important religious festivals in the Jewish calendar. Passover (Pesach in Hebrew) remembers the liberation of the Children of Israel who were led out of Egypt by Moses.

On a sad note, and regardless of your faith, please join me and think of those who were murdered in Sri Lanka as they celebrated Easter. Please take a moment to remember those we have lost.

I am honoured to say:

As always we love to hear from you!

Leela Sharon Aheer

MLA Chestermere-Strathmore