MLA report Dec 24

Hello Chestermere!

As I try to deal with the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season, buy gifts, bake cookies, and watch the little ones get more and more excited, I try to step back and think about what the greatest gifts we get from Christmas are. This poem from Helen Steiner Rice says it all:

“I have a list of folks I know, all written in a book

And every year when Christmas comes, I go and take a look

And that is when I realize that these names are a part

Not of the book they are written in, but really in my heart

For each name stands for someone who has crossed my path sometime

And in the meeting they’ve become the rhythm in each rhyme

And while it sounds fantastic for me to make this claim,

I really feel that I’m composed of each remembered name.

And while you may not be aware of any special link

Just meeting you has changed my life a lot more than you think

For once I’ve met somebody, the years cannot erase

The memory of a pleasant word or of a friendly face

So never think my Christmas cards are just a mere routine

Of names upon a Christmas list, forgotten in between

For when I send a Christmas card (email) that is addressed to you,

It is because you’re on the list that I’m indebted to

For I am but a total of the many folks I’ve met

And you happen to be one of those I prefer not to forget

And whether I have known you for many years or few,

In some ways you have a part in shaping things I do

And every year when Christmas comes, I realize anew,

The best gifts life can offer is meeting folks like you

And may the spirit of Christmas that forever endures

Leave its richest blessings in the hearts of you and yours”

Merry Christmas to you and your family.

Leela Sharon Aheer, MLA