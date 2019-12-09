MLA report December 12

Hello Chestermere! It is sure nice to see the Christmas lights go up and to attend concerts hearing Christmas carols and messages of joy and peace. I start singing carols on November 12 and keep them playing until December 26th. Her Honour the Honourable Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell joined in to sing carols with us in the Legislature last week. What a treat to have her with us as we wrapped up a very successful and very full session. For our Jewish friends, Hanukkah begins on December 22 and goes until sundown on December 30 with the lighting of the menorah in celebration of the Festival of Lights. Hanukkah means “dedication” in Hebrew. There will be many feasts over the season of giving, so make sure that you are well hydrated (meaning water), and that you take the time to walk off the extra calories from the eggnog and home baked cookies that we consume over the holidays.

Sadly, there are many who have a very difficult time over the holidays. Did you know that Alberta, per capita, is one of the most generous places in the world? Even in the downturn. That says a lot about Albertans. If you can, please donate as we head into the New Year. We have so much to be grateful for, and let’s remember to take care of our neighbours by volunteering our time and money to great causes in our local areas. A simple visit to a lonely senior or a donation of warm winter clothes can make all the difference in someone’s life. Thank you to the amazing folks at our local food banks, shelters, churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship and many other organizations who work so hard to help the people of our communities have safe places to gather and share in the spirit of the season.

Albertans are unbelievably frustrated because of the federal barriers being imposed on our economy and on our people. Premier Kenney has put together a Fair Deal for Alberta Panel that will be travelling the province to get your feedback and wisdom. Alberta has contributed the most to Canada’s prosperity because of our amazing and responsibly developed resources. Why are we being penalized for this? The Premier intends to open offices in Ottawa, Quebec, and B.C to help explain and defend our position in the federation, and to help us secure a fair deal for our beautiful province. Here are some of the actions that are being considered by our government.

* Establishing a provincial revenue agency to collect provincial taxes directly by ending the Canada-Alberta Tax Collection Agreement, while joining Quebec in seeking an agreement to collect federal taxes within the province.

* Creating an Alberta Pension Plan by withdrawing from the Canada Pension Plan.

* Establishing a provincial police force by ending the Alberta Police Service Agreement with the Government of Canada.

* Emulating Quebec’s practice of playing a larger role in international relations, in part by seeking Alberta representation in treaty negotiations that effect Alberta’s interests.

* Emulating Quebec’s legal requirement that public bodies, including municipalities and school boards, obtain the approval of the provincial government before they can enter into agreements with the federal government.

* Using the existing provincial power to appoint the Chief Firearms Office for Alberta.

* Opting out of federal cost share programs with full compensation, such as the federal government’s proposed pharmacare program.

* Seeking an exchange of tax points for federal cash transfers under the Canada Health and Social Transfers.

* Establishing a formalized provincial constitution.

The Fair Deal Panel will consist of the following members:

* Honourable Preston Manning PC CC AOE

* Stephen Lougheed

* Oryssia Lennie CM

* Jason Goodstriker

* Donna Kennedy-Glans QC

* Moin Yahya PhD JD

* Drew Barnes MLA

* Miranda Rosin MLA

* Tany Yao MLA

To find a panel, submit your input, or sign up for email updates visit:

https://www.alberta.ca/fair-deal-panel.aspx#toc-3

It would be great to see you this coming weekend! Please join me on:

Saturday December 14

Chestermere Community Christmas Party, Rec. Centre Main Hall, 1:00-2:15 PM

Join me for hot chocolate and balloons, and perhaps a few tunes.

Christmas With Dignity, Chestermere City Hall 2:30-3:30 PM. Join me in singing Christmas Carols

Sunday, December 15

Meet ‘N Greet at Prairie Grounds Coffee House, Langdon, 12:00-2:00 PM

Meet ‘N Greet at Strathmore Civic Centre, Chuck Merced Room, 3:00-5:00 PM

See you there! As always we love to hear from you.