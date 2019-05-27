MLA report May 31

Hello Chestermere readers!

I would like to start off by saying congratulations to Chestermere Rotary Club for their installation of the life vests this last weekend at Anniversary Park. Remember safety first, as big meals can cause cramps if you jump into the water right after eating. You should always keep a headcount if you are in a big group, especially if there are some folks amongst you that are not good swimmers. Make sure you keep the little ones within arms length as drowning can happen in the blink of an eye. Thank you to my son Akesh and husband Malkeet for attending this event. I was playing music at a wedding on Saturday and I was unable to attend this event. I would also like to thank the Pakistani community for inviting me to Iftar (breaking the fast during Ramadan) this past Saturday night. It was lovely to spend time with all of you and the food looked amazing.

I would like to take a moment and acknowledge all of the families that are in and around High Level and have had to be evacuated. Some of these fires are thousands of hectares in size and the lack of rain and strong winds are feeding and pushing the fire, thankfully not in the direction of the town. The Premier and the Ministers of Municipal Affairs and Forestry have been travelling to the affected areas and the welcome centres to make sure that the evacuees are comfortable and have what they need in this time of crisis for them. It seems like it was just yesterday that we were dealing with the Fort McMurray fires and the trauma from that, but as we know forest fires are a part of the lifecycle of a forest. The Chuckegg Creek wildfire is burning out of control, and to my dismay the articles coming from the media do not focus on the need to help people, but focus on the inaccuracies around the dismantling of the carbon tax, as Keith Gerein referred to in his May 23 article in the Edmonton Journal: As Alberta burns, UCP begins its mandate with a retreat on climate change. ( https://edmontonjournal.com/news/politics/keith-gerein-as-alberta-burns-ucp-begins-its-mandate-with-a-retreat-on-climate-change

) Wow! This article is worth a read just to comprehend the climate alarmism in our midst and why climate activists and eco-activists are able to shut down our ability to get our incredible resources to tidewater. Somehow getting rid of the carbon tax is the cause of this forest fire, along with complacency and… oh yes, wilful obliviousness. Evidently because I question this article, I am a denier or a skeptic, even though Mr. Gerein himself admits that it is difficult if not impossible to draw a “direct causal relationship”. Somehow this and other fires are caused by Canada’s 1.6% of global emissions that we add into the world. If someone could please explain to me how the carbon tax has in anyway helped our emissions or changed our environmental footprint, I would be grateful. Last week in question period, Rachel Notley stated that the carbon tax had reduced emissions by 45.4 MT. Perhaps she meant the Carbon Tax combined with the rest of the NDP’s job killing policies that resulted in unprecedented private sector unemployment. You’re not driving to work if you have no job. There are a lot of people out of work right now thanks to the antics of the previous government and the priority has to be creating an “open for business” agenda, not one of fear and bias.

I sure you are familiar with the Vice Admiral Mark Norman situation. This is another one of those things that just breaks my heart, similar to the Jody Wilson-Raybould/SNC Lavalin scandal. Just think about this for a moment. Supposedly this highly decorated Canadian hero leaked cabinet documents dealing with a $700 million contract to build a desperately needed supply ship for the Navy. Thank goodness, the Admiral had the capacity to hire a defence team with Marie Henein at the helm, and the Trudeau government has stayed the charge, as it seems that our Prime Minister has been accused of attempting to hold back some important evidence. So for fun, let’s review. There is the Lavscam scandal, a carbon tax that is at odds with several Premiers including ours, Michael Wernick , the Privy Council Clerk who just stepped down, the disgusting destruction of the careers of 2 of his cabinet ministers, and the list goes on and on. This is just in the last 4 years! Please read the April 19 Toronto Sun article by Mark Bonokoski for the events leading up the charges being stayed: https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/bonokoski-vice-admiral-mark-norman-and-the-sinking-of-the-hmcs-trudeau

Finally, if you are a Calgary and/or even a Canadian Sports fan, then you were probably overjoyed with the last weekend’s results. In hockey, Team Canada won against the Czech Republic 5-1, but lost in the finals against Finnish team. Our Soccer team, Cavalry FC won their 5th premier league match, with attacker Dominique Sossorobla getting 2 goals. Also, in the National Lacrosse League championship, game 2 saw the Calgary Roughnecks win against the Buffalo Bandits with a final score of 14-13 that had us all on the edge of our seats. Congratulation to our new 2019 NLL Champions. And last but certainly not least, was the Raptors game where we saw the Toronto Raptors for the first time in franchise history go to the NBA finals! What a weekend! As always we love to hear from you!