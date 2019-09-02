Most intelligent breeds

We all love our dogs and think the world of them but which breeds do the experts consider to be the most intelligent? This will likely stir some debate because often the degree of intelligence is in relation to context. Anyway, here goes.

In his book “The Intelligence of Dogs”, Dr Stanley Coren, Ph.d, FRSC, professor of psychology at the University of British Columbia, reviews the results of almost 200 dog obedience judges. Coren evaluated breeds’ levels of intelligence based on instincts, obedience and ability to adapt. Here is the list of his top 10 purebreds:

• Border Collie: the valedictorians of the dog world, these herders took the top spot in Stanley Coren’s intelligence rankings, meaning most can learn a new command in under five seconds and follow it at least 95% of the time.

• Poodle: outside of their hypoallergenic qualities, these curly coated cuties took the silver medal for working intelligence.

• German Shepherd: serving as police dogs, service dogs, medical assistance dogs and therapy dogs, consistent obedience is no surprise with this breed who brought home the bronze medal.

• Golden Retriever

• Doberman Pinscher

• Shetland Sheepdog (Shelties)

• Labrador Retriever

• Papillon

• Rottweiler

• Australian Cattle Dog

So does this mean we should all rush out and buy a Border Collie? Absolutely not! As I said earlier, get a dog that best suits the purpose that you intend to have it for. As an example, if you’re into field work and need a keen sense of sight and smell, consider getting a hound, even though they don’t rate highly in the receptive department. Or maybe a Shitzu would work best for you if you are looking for a mild mannered furry friend to be of comfort to you and your family and doesn’t need anywhere near the physical and mental exercise required by a Border Collie.

Someone once posed the question “Which is more intelligent: an elephant, a fish or a lion?” We all have our thoughts on this one but it will always come down to context. Man is generally looked upon as being the most intelligent of all the species but the more Facebook postings I read and the more we understand the animal kingdom, I’m starting to question that premise!

One thing is for sure in my mind: ALL dogs are a lot more intelligent than we give them credit for. Humans often feel the need to boast about how intelligent they are: some more than others. Dogs lead their lives the way they do because that’s the way they see the world. Seemingly more in tune with nature than modern day humans, dogs have no need to boast. Their level of intelligence allows them to live their lives the best they can and God bless them for it!

So if your dog did not appear on the Top Ten list above, relax! You love your dog for what he or she is and, when push comes to shove, that’s really all that matters.