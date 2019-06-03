One of the many things that change once you get a dog is personal space and time. Pre-dog you’d be able to lie in bed comfortably, walk around the house without having to check every few seconds whether there was a furry object in the way or go to the washroom by yourself! But dogs will change all of that.

When dogs come into our human lives, one attribute you recognize really quickly is that dogs do not understand the idea of being “subtle”. They want something, they’ll let you know directly. If they’re hungry, you’ll know about it. If they want to sit on or near you, boom they’re lying on your feet or lap. No “may I” question is ever asked!

My wife and I enjoy this time of year when we can get outside in the back yard and work on the flower beds. Finn has his own version of “helping” us. No sooner have we chosen a particular flower bed to work on when Finn will appear and dump himself right on the patch of earth that needs the work! Of all the space in the back yard he could have chosen, he decides that particular 1 metre square is perfect for where he wants to be.

Throughout your dog’s life, but particularly during the puppy time, you find yourself checking if they are OK, making sure they have fresh water and are not they getting into mischief. During the house training (isn’t that fun!), it’s particularly important to monitor their activities to avoid “accidents” in the house and keeping them busy with constructive play habits rather than finding they’re chewing your favourite shoes or bath towels. Personal time evaporates!

So what about dogs themselves: do they like personal space? If you’ve ever watched a litter of puppies climbing over their siblings or chewing their tails, even when the other is trying to sleep, you’d answer “no”. However, when dogs get older you often find them going to a quiet place to either remove themselves from a crowd or to have a nap. Always look for stress signs from a dog if they are being crowded by humans. During our therapy dog visits we try to limit the number of people around the dog to 2-3 at any one time so as not to overwhelm the dog.

Dogs are very much part of the family and so it’s important to adapt when a dog is introduced to the home so as to keep your sanity if nothing else. Rather than pushing a dog to one side and not be inclusive, recognize that as a living, thinking, sensitive creature your dog is likely to take some of your personal space and time, not unlike having a young toddler at home. They are not imposing themselves to be difficult, rather they want to be near you as a sign of affection. The last thing you want is a dog that doesn’t want to be near you.

For all the times that my dog imposes on me, I’d not have it any other way!