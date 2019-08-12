Registration open for annual community Amazing Race

The sixth annual Rotary Chestermere Lifepath Wellness Amazing Race is allowing local business owners to showcase their businesses while raising funds for community initiatives.



Up to 20 teams of four members are encouraged to register their teams until Aug. 21 for the annual community fundraiser race, and for a chance to win a $1,000, $500, or $250 prize.



“The amazing race is a unique race that no one else in town is doing. It’s an interactive, experiential activity for the businesses in our town,” said Chestermere Rotarian Karen McKee.



The annual race shows Chestermere residents behind local businesses, who they are, where they are, and what they can offer.



“It puts a focus on our businesses, that is interactive, and it allows the business owner to put their best foot forward,” McKee said.



“We’re going to drive 80 contests that are going to have an experience that they are going to never forget,” she said.



Adding, “This way people are getting in the doors, getting to know business owners, and creating a deeper connection.”



Throughout the day, racers can expect physical challenges that will test their strength, endurance, balance, and speed, along with puzzles and quizzes.



“Bring your brain and your brawn,” McKee said.



“You may be in a challenge where it’s pure strength or speed, and your adrenaline is pumped. The next one you need to calm down and get your brain thinking out of that adrenaline mode and into logistical puzzle thinking mode,” she said.



Adding, “That’s the challenge of the challenge.”



Chestermere Rotary often designs challenges which have multiple components to it, which allows every member of the team to take participate.



“If someone on the team has a limitation, they can do a component of the challenge,” McKee said.



“We tried to make it all-inclusive, which allows any combination or any group of people with any level of ability to participate,” she added.



The funds generated from the Rotary Chestermere Lifepath Wellness Amazing Race will be used towards projects and initiatives in the community, along with international initiatives, such as Global Disaster Relief.



“Every year it gets better,” McKee said.



This year, Chestermere Rotary experienced many businesses going to them directly and asking if they can be challenge hosts.



“At the end of last year’s event, we had challenge hosts saying they wanted to be a part of it next year,” McKee said.



The beginning stages of planning challenges begins in January for Chestermere Rotary.



“It’s a lot of work. It takes us eight months to pull this off. We don’t do this lightly,” McKee said.



The Rotary Chestermere Lifepath Wellness Amazing Race has to be tough, but not too tough, it has to be thrilling, but not dangerous, and racers have to be able to finish, but not too soon.



“We want people to go home a little sweaty, a little wet, a little muddy, with a big smile on their face and some story to brag about at work,” McKee said.



Despite the countless hours of dedication, the Chestermere Rotarians put into the community-wide event, it’s a great bonding experience for them, and they all leave with huge smiles on their faces.



For additional information on the Rotary Chestermere Lifepath Wellness Amazing Race, or to register a team by Aug. 21, please visit the website at https://rotarychestermere.org/.

The Chestermere Rotary Lifepath Wellness Amazing Race will begin at 9 a.m., on Sept. 14, with the registration table opening at 8 a.m.



Without the support of sponsors, including Dr. Jed Snatic of Lifepath Wellness who sponsored the community race for $10,000, the annual race wouldn’t have been possible.