Chestermere RCMP on way to achieving goal of 10 per cent crime reduction by the end of the year

The Chestermere’s RCMP efforts in crime prevention have resulted in a 23 per cent decreases of crime code offenses from 2018.

“Our priorities with respect to reduction of property crimes, ongoing preventions measures and efforts are underway,” said Chestermere S/Sgt. Mark Wielgosz.

“Overall, we still see a high level of preventable crimes. We’re working with the community through our efforts to bring a higher level of awareness,” Wielgosz said.

He added, 63 per cent of the break and enters reported in the Chestermere RCMP Quarter 3 report were preventable, 75 per cent of thefts of motor vehicle were preventable, and 60 per cent of theft from motor vehicles were also preventable.

In Quarter 3, break and enters decreased by almost 72 per cent, and theft of motor vehicles dropped 29 per cent.

“We did see a slight increase in theft from motor vehicles overall. We are ahead of our overall goal of reducing crimes in this area by 10 per cent by the end of the year,” Wielgosz said.

“We’re at 25 per cent ahead of schedule. We are happy with the results in that area,” he said.

While a significant amount of crime in Chestermere remains preventable, the Chestermere RCMP encourages residents and businesses to use video surveillance.

“A lot of our crimes can be preventable, the use of residential surveillance and business surveillance is helpful to our investigations,” Wielgosz said.

“We are able to identify offenders much more quickly and with a high degree of efficiency, which has resulted in criminal charges,” he said.

In addition to identifying offenders, the Chestermere RCMP can recover as much property from the victims of the crime as possible.

Moving forward, the Chestermere RCMP are continuing to work on increasing the level of awareness and increase resident’s vigilance with respect to securing their property.

To ensure residents are properly securing their homes, garages, and vehicles, the Chestermere Citizens on Patrol (CCOP) is in effect and active in the community.

Other measures taken by the Chestermere RCMP to ensure the community remains safe includes the Habitual Offender Management program.

The Habitual Offender Management Program targets habitual or high impact offenders living in the Chestermere area based on the volume of crimes they commit, the seriousness of the crimes, the likelihood of reoffending, and the impact of the crime on the community.

The habitual offenders are monitored by enforcement, to ensure the offenders comply with ordered conditions.

“We want to make sure our habitual offenders are maintaining a lawful status in the community and maintaining a law-abiding lifestyle,” Wielgosz said.

The Chestermere RCMP have continued the Person of Interest Program in people who may require attention are monitored.

“As people come and go from our community, we work with other law enforcement, to determine who is coming into our community and who is leaving our community, and those who may require our attention,” Wielgosz said.

Currently, 15 people in the community are being monitored.

In addition to preventing crime within the community, the Chestermere RCMP are working to ensure traffic safety through regular patrols and check stops.

“We are still catching impaired drivers. Our members are on the road, and they are working diligently,” Wielgosz said.

“Although we are catching impaired drivers, it’s at a low level, and I’m happy to say based on our level of visibility and presence in our community those low numbers are a positive sign,” he said.

In the check stop program, there were 23 documented check stops, and a total of 957 vehicles checked, two of which impaired drivers were found, and five driving suspensions were issued.

“With that number of drivers being checked, those numbers are reflective of the safe driving habits in our community,” said Wielgosz.

There were 86 enhanced road safety initiatives which produced a total of 1,193 infractions, including 883 for speed, and 28 for distracted driving.

In Quarter 3, there was also a 13 per cent decrease in collisions.

“I’m proud of those results, even last year’s number of reportable collisions were relatively low, we are still making progress,” Wielgosz said.

The Chestermere RCMP are continuing to build relationships with residents in the community through the Public Education Program, Community Liaison Program, and school visits.

The RCMP had 85 school visits in Quarter 3, which included having positive interactions with staff and students, participating in parent council meetings, participating in school potlucks, and positive ticketing.

The Chestermere RCMP conducted 76 bar walks, in which they maintain a level of presence and visibility without local licensed establishments to ensure everyone makes good decisions and has a safe ride home.

“I’m proud of our members work in the community, and I’m thankful for the community support, the feedback we’ve received, and participation in our crime prevention programs,” Wielgosz said.

“Congratulations on you and your staff’s efforts to keep our community as safe as possible,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

He added, “There are some definite trends here that are very encouraging.”