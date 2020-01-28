City of Chestermere invests in local partners 

The City of Chestermere invested in local partners by distributing $190,0000 in grants to social service programs.

Ten Chestermere projects offered through not-for-profit and registered charitable organizations received $190,000 in grant funding from the Chestermere Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) and the United Way Chestermere partnership.

“We are excited to continue building amazing partnerships with our local agencies who provide the essential social supports for individual families and communities that need them,” said the Manager of Community Support Services for the City of Chestermere Danielle Fermin.

“The funding was awarded through the City’s Human Service Advisory Board (HSAB) and 11 applications were received, requesting a total of $428,517.60,” she said.

Every year, the HSAB allocates the FCSS and Chestermere United Way grant funds to applications that work towards achieving the community’s goals, priorities and contribute to the quality of life in Chestermere.

“Awarding these grants represents a huge investment in our community and our valued partners,” Fermin said.

“The newly awarded funded projects will complement the board’s goals of creating inclusive and engaged communities, positive development of children and youth, and overall social wellbeing in Chestermere,” she said.

On Jan. 8, the HSAB presented grant cheques of $50,000 from the United Way Funding to Camp Chestermere, Junior Achievement of Southern Alberta, and Synergy with Accredited Supports to the Community.

$140,000 of the FCSS Funding was presented to the Calgary Rural Primary Care Network, Camp Chestermere, Chestermere Food Bank, Prairie Waters Elementary, and Synergy.

The HSAB grants are distributed annually, and applications for 2021 funding will be available in June.

For more information on the grant recipients, please visit the City of Chestermere website at https://www.chestermere.ca/1015/2020-Recipients.