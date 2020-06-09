City of Chestermere supporting seniors through COVID-19 

Seniors can access resources including counselling services, food hamper requests, and financial supports

The City of Chestermere is offering various resources for seniors in the community in response to COVID-19.

Resources such as financial support to access benefits, referrals to counselling services, food hamper requests, community volunteer income tax programs, and general information can be accessed by telephone through the City of Chestermere Community Resource Centre (CRC).

“The Seniors Teleconference is a great way to stay connected, this takes place every two weeks via audio or video conferencing,” said the Seniors and Community Development Facilitator, Sharron Matthewman.

“The aim is to keep seniors connected and informed, there are guest speakers on topics identified by the participants such as Advanced Care Planning,” she said.

The City of Chestermere has also been working with the COVID-19 Facebook group volunteers who are supporting seniors by delivering groceries, picking up medications, or medical aids.

The Facebook group has also been able to support seniors by securing items such as a laptop for online training, a toaster oven, and a television.

“These resources will hopefully reduce some of the stress and anxiety levels for our older mature adults when trying to access resources. COVID-19 is not a barrier in accessing services, it presents challenges but with the right support these can be overcome,” Matthewman said.

The City of Chestermere has heard concerns from seniors including financial difficulties, transportation to appointments, being fearful to get groceries, needing support with gardening chores, connection with others, and access to resources.

“Loneliness and isolation have been of huge concern for many, as they have been unable to see friends and family resulting in feelings of helplessness,” Matthewman said.

“It is so important right now, probably more than ever to ensure that we connect and engage with our senior population. Staying connected has never been so easy with the different choices available,” she added. “The majority of seniors are able to use technology such as Facetime, Zoom, or Skype, but one of the easiest options is to make a telephone call.”

To ensure seniors are staying connected, and are not feeling lonely during this time, Matthewman urges Chestermere residents to keep seniors mentally engaged.

“Social isolation and loneliness can have a negative impact on a seniors’ health and is the number one silent killer behind heart disease,” Matthewman said.

“Seniors are our wealth of knowledge in the community and very much play a major part in all that they do. Please continue to play your part in a community that truly cares,” she said.

To access seniors and caregiver resources please visit, https://www.chestermere.ca/1036/COVID-19-Resources-for-Seniors.

Matthewman encourages seniors and caregivers who have any concerns, needs assistance with resources, or need information on other kinds of supports to call her at 403-804-0817.