Chestermere Holds the Line on Water Use During Regional Restrictions

Chestermere residents are continuing to conserve water as regional restrictions tied to repairs on Calgary’s Bearspaw South Feeder Main remain in place.

City council received an update during its March 17 meeting, where Director of Utilities Grayson Mauch reported that local consumption is tracking within acceptable limits. “We are certainly maintaining within the safe zone, with the exception of Sunday,” Mauch told council.

According to figures shared by the City of Calgary, water usage briefly exceeded the 500 million litre daily “green zone” threshold on Sunday, reaching approximately 504 million litres. Demand has since eased, dropping back to roughly 497 million litres the following day.

Chestermere’s contribution to conservation efforts appears modest but meaningful. Mauch noted the community is using about 1.5 per cent less water than typical levels for this time of year. Daily usage data continues to be shared with Calgary as part of a coordinated regional response.

The restrictions stem from ongoing infrastructure repairs affecting Calgary’s water distribution system, which also serves surrounding communities, including Chestermere. Stage 4 restrictions remain among the most stringent, limiting non-essential water use in order to protect reservoir levels and maintain supply stability.

At this time of year, outdoor water demand is naturally low due to seasonal conditions, which may be helping communities stay within targets. Still, officials emphasize that continued cooperation is essential until repairs are completed.

Current projections suggest the restrictions could be lifted in early April, though that timeline depends on repair progress and sustained reductions in water use.

City staff say monitoring will continue daily, with updates provided as conditions evolve.

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