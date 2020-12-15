Family brings holiday cheer to Windermere Drive with Christmas display 

Residents can drive by and view the display until the end of December

Chestermere resident, Amelia Cruickshank is bringing holiday cheer to the community by building and displaying a giant Santa face on the front of her home.

“This is a special year. We usually just put white lights up, but this year we went full out,” Cruickshank said.

Adding, “We thought it would be a good idea just to make people smile during COVID-19, instead of it being sad and gloomy.”

The Santa face took roughly one month to build, including the planning process.

“We made a giant Santa face, we cut wood and drew on it so we had an outline of what we were going to paint on and screwed it onto the house so it wouldn’t fall off,” Cruickshank said.

“We had to buy all the plywood and all of the paint. It took a while because we had to find a certain type of wood,” she said.

The Santa face has been up since Dec. 2 and will be displayed until the end of December.

Cruickshank has received positive feedback from neighbours regarding the display.

“Our neighbours have said it looks really good, giving us a thumbs up and they take pictures,” Cruickshank said.