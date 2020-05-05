Grooming during COVID-19

Yes I know the last thing you want to read about is yet more stuff on COVID-19 but I couldn’t resist looking at the question of grooming during the pandemic. Very much a first world problem.

When getting a dog, one of many aspects to consider is whether you want a dog that sheds or not. This of course is closely linked to the breed of dog you are considering. Good luck trying to find a non-shedding Golden Retriever! Like many things in life, there are pros and cons to both shedding and non-shedding dog coats. The upside of having a non-shedding dog is that you don’t need to vacuum every day but the downside is the cost of grooming. One way or the other you are going to have to budget for grooming or learn to groom your dog yourself. Under “normal” conditions, you would simply make an appointment with your groomer, deliver your dog at the allotted day/time, wince at the cost but smile at your furry friend who, for a short period, looks like a million dollars. But what to do when the groomer is unable to operate due to COVID-19 restrictions? When the rubber hits the road, there is little alternative but to suck it up and watch YouTube videos on how to groom your dog. The manufacturers of grooming equipment must be laughing all the way to the bank as I understand that grooming tools have been flying off the shelves, both for dogs and humans.

So, assuming you can get your dog to sit still long enough to attempt a groom, how have you been making out with trimming Fido? Professional groomers must be smiling to themselves that, when the restrictions are lifted, they will be inundated with work, having seen the results of the wannabe groomers! Comments such as “I never realized that Fido grew more hair on his left side than his right”, “Has Fido always had a tuft of fur near his tail?” and “ How come Fido can see out of his left eye but his right eye is still covered in fur?” abound. Or worse still, “I thought this breed of dog had fur all over its body”. Whatever the case, shedding dogs and vacuums suddenly seem to be the preferred option!

Fortunately, the “victim” in all this grooming, your dog, will not be fazed at all by the new look. You have not affected the smell of your dog or its ability to communicate, either verbally or through body language, so it’s no big deal. And the odd human laugh is like “water off a duck’s back” to a dog.

Seriously, all power to everyone for trying to groom their dog for the first time. This is just one of many things that people are having to learn during these extraordinary times. But boy I can’t wait until groomers’ salons open up again!